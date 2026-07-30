NOCN Group to launch new workforce competence platform to help employers meet growing competence and compliance demands

Digital platform powered by the NOCN Skills Passport brings workforce competence, learning and compliance together in one trusted ecosystem.

NOCN Group, one of the UK’s leading skills and workforce development organisations and the custodian of the Construction Plant Competence Scheme (CPCS), has announced the forthcoming launch of the NOCN workforce competence platform, a new digital solution designed to help employers evidence workforce competence, strengthen compliance and support workforce development across regulated industries.

Powered by the NOCN Skills Passport, the platform brings together workforce competence, learning and compliance into a single secure digital ecosystem, enabling organisations to build safer, more capable and future-ready workforces while giving individuals greater ownership of their skills, qualifications and professional achievements.

Accessible via desktop and mobile, the platform provides employers with a comprehensive view of workforce capability while offering individuals a secure digital professional identity that evolves throughout their career.

At the heart of the solution is the NOCN Skills Passport, which combines verified skills, qualifications, competencies, workplace experience and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) into one trusted and portable record.

Unlike traditional digital cards or qualification databases, the platform has been developed to capture and evidence Skills, Knowledge, Experience and Behaviours (SKEBs), recognising that workforce competence extends beyond qualifications alone.

The launch comes at a time when employers face increasing scrutiny around workforce competence, particularly across construction and other regulated sectors.

Since the introduction of the Building Safety Act 2022, organisations have been under growing pressure to demonstrate that individuals undertaking regulated work possess the appropriate skills, knowledge, experience and behaviours to perform their roles safely and effectively. However, workforce data is often fragmented across multiple systems, making it difficult for employers to gain a complete picture of workforce capability, identify skills gaps and manage compliance obligations.

The NOCN workforce competence platform has been developed to address these challenges by connecting workforce capability, learning and compliance in one place.

Employers can manage competence across employees, contractors and supply chains while gaining trusted insights to support workforce planning, compliance management and future skills needs.

The platform has been developed in collaboration with employers and industry experts, including Mark Wakeford, Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers, Chartered Director, former Chair of the National Federation of Builders and a recognised leader in construction skills and workforce competence.

Mark Wakeford, Chairman of The Executive Committee, EvoEnergy said: