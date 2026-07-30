NOCN Group to launch new workforce competence platform to help employers meet growing competence and compliance demands
Digital platform powered by the NOCN Skills Passport brings workforce competence, learning and compliance together in one trusted ecosystem.
NOCN Group, one of the UK’s leading skills and workforce development organisations and the custodian of the Construction Plant Competence Scheme (CPCS), has announced the forthcoming launch of the NOCN workforce competence platform, a new digital solution designed to help employers evidence workforce competence, strengthen compliance and support workforce development across regulated industries.
Powered by the NOCN Skills Passport, the platform brings together workforce competence, learning and compliance into a single secure digital ecosystem, enabling organisations to build safer, more capable and future-ready workforces while giving individuals greater ownership of their skills, qualifications and professional achievements.
Accessible via desktop and mobile, the platform provides employers with a comprehensive view of workforce capability while offering individuals a secure digital professional identity that evolves throughout their career.
At the heart of the solution is the NOCN Skills Passport, which combines verified skills, qualifications, competencies, workplace experience and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) into one trusted and portable record.
Unlike traditional digital cards or qualification databases, the platform has been developed to capture and evidence Skills, Knowledge, Experience and Behaviours (SKEBs), recognising that workforce competence extends beyond qualifications alone.
The launch comes at a time when employers face increasing scrutiny around workforce competence, particularly across construction and other regulated sectors.
Since the introduction of the Building Safety Act 2022, organisations have been under growing pressure to demonstrate that individuals undertaking regulated work possess the appropriate skills, knowledge, experience and behaviours to perform their roles safely and effectively. However, workforce data is often fragmented across multiple systems, making it difficult for employers to gain a complete picture of workforce capability, identify skills gaps and manage compliance obligations.
The NOCN workforce competence platform has been developed to address these challenges by connecting workforce capability, learning and compliance in one place.
Employers can manage competence across employees, contractors and supply chains while gaining trusted insights to support workforce planning, compliance management and future skills needs.
The platform has been developed in collaboration with employers and industry experts, including Mark Wakeford, Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers, Chartered Director, former Chair of the National Federation of Builders and a recognised leader in construction skills and workforce competence.
Mark Wakeford, Chairman of The Executive Committee, EvoEnergy said:
“The Building Safety Act has fundamentally changed how employers need to think about competence. Organisations now have a statutory duty to ensure people carrying out regulated work are competent, but demonstrating that competence has often been difficult because information is fragmented across different systems.
“I’ve been pleased to help shape the development of the NOCN workforce competence platform delivered, through their Skills Passport application, because it addresses a genuine industry challenge. It provides a practical way to bring together trusted evidence of skills, knowledge, experience and behaviours in one place, giving employers greater confidence when making competence decisions while encouraging individuals to take ownership of their own professional development.
“Importantly, it recognises that competence isn’t just about qualifications. Behaviours are a fundamental part of demonstrating competence, alongside skills, knowledge and experience, and that’s something the industry has needed a better way to evidence.”
Graham Hasting-Evans, Chief Executive, NOCN Group said:
“The challenge of managing workforce competence has become increasingly complex. Employers need confidence that people are not only qualified, but competent, current and capable of carrying out their roles safely and effectively.
“Our Skills Passport application brings together learning, competence and compliance in one connected ecosystem, giving organisations greater visibility of workforce capability while providing individuals with a secure professional record that grows throughout their career.
“By combining trusted evidence with workforce insights, we’re helping employers make informed competence decisions while supporting individuals to continually develop their skills and demonstrate their professional achievements.”
Building on NOCN Group’s extensive experience in competency management, including its stewardship of the Construction Plant Competence Scheme (CPCS), the platform has been developed alongside employers, industry partners and workforce competence specialists to reflect the real-world challenges organisations face in managing workforce capability and compliance.
The platform is currently being piloted across various industries with trusted partners industry partners, with feedback helping to shape its continued development ahead of a wider launch later this year. Organisations interested in taking a more connected approach to workforce competence, compliance and skills development can register their interest or contact NOCN Group to learn more about the platform and opportunities to get involved. Bringing together trusted workforce data, learning and competence management in a single digital ecosystem, the NOCN workforce competence platform provides one platform for every person, every skill and every stage of the workforce lifecycle.
Whether you’re NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training), Apprentice, newly qualified or an experienced person, you can you use the passport to demonstrate your Qualifications, Skills, Knowledge and Behaviours.
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