Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

« All Events

May 31

Developing Confidence When Planning and Delivering British Values

May 31 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

British values is something that many teachers and trainers can identify and repeat, but how deep does our understanding actually go?  This masterclass is designed to help add some real clarity into ‘what British values are’ and most importantly ‘what does this mean for my teaching practice’.

Being able to identify, explain and apply British values throughout our specific sessions and wider curriculum is something that all effective teachers need to embrace.

This session is ideal for trainers and managers who are looking to increase their knowledge and skillset, specifically in areas of planning and delivery.  This masterclass is also a very useful CPD session for more experienced teachers, trainers and managers who may be mentoring newer teachers/trainers or carrying out session observations.

This workshop is part of the Solvendis Teaching Excellence Programme, a programme which also includes:

  • Level 5 Learning & Skills Teacher Apprenticeship
  • Level 3 Award in Education and Training

…and a series of workshops covering topics such as:

  • Embedding British Values into Planning and Delivery
  • Contextualised English, Maths and ICT
  • Inclusive Teaching Practice
  • Adapting to Teaching Adult Learners

Details

Date:
May 31
Time:
10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Event Categories:
, ,
Website:
https://www.solvendisseminars.co.uk/solvendis-seminars-and-workshops/

Venue

Online

Organiser

Solvendis
Phone:
07702555800
Email:
neil@solvendis.co.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .