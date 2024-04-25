Latest News

From education to employment

Litter pick team clears 39 bags of rubbish from Cardiff streets

National Training Federation for Wales April 25, 2024
A community litter pick covering the Splott and Adamsdown areas of Cardiff collected 39 bags of rubbish in a two kilometre stretch.

The group of around 60 pickers was organised by training provider, ACT, and included teams from neighbouring businesses DS Smith, Hello Starling, Webbox, Haines Watts and Linnworks.

The event took place to celebrate Earth Day, as well as the launch of ACT’s work-based Energy and Carbon Management qualification. The qualification joins a suite of courses delivered by ACT with a focus on helping businesses become more sustainable and environmentally conscious.

Six teams took to the streets around ACT’s headquarters on East Tyndall Street, beginning at Green Squirrel in Railway Gardens.

Amongst the litter collected, which equated to around 400 kilograms, cigarette butts and drinks cans were the most prevalent items of waste. The team also reported incidents of fly-tipping, broken glass, canisters and drug paraphernalia to the council.

ACT Director, Sarah John, who took part in the litter pick, said:
“As a training provider in the heart of the community, we see it is our responsibility to set an example for our learners by practicing what we preach and leading proactive initiatives to make a positive impact.

“We also want to showcase that small actions can have a big positive impact – an ethos we instill within our sustainability qualifications.

“Thanks to everyone who took part and helped to make such a difference to our local streets.”

Sustainability is at the heart of ACT. Last year, the organisation received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system – an international standard. It is currently the only Welsh Government-funded training provider to hold such status.

Find out more about ACT’s Energy and Carbon Management diploma.

Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Social Impact News, Accessibility News | FE News, Wellbeing
Topics:
National Training Federation for Wales

