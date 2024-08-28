Beyond Academics: Universities’ New Approach To Student Welfare

Codec’s Stephanie Conville investigates creative strategies for improving university student well-being, ranging from digital solutions that handle accommodation needs to fostering a more compassionate atmosphere on campus.

Modern-day higher-education institutions are placing greater emphasis on supporting students’ mental health and their overall well-being. Recognising the challenges of academic demands, financial burdens, and the transition to campus life, institutions are prioritising the development of comprehensive support networks for their students.

Stephanie Conville, Higher Education Lead at Codec, is investigating creative strategies to improve student support, ranging from implementing electronic systems for handling accommodation requests to fostering a more compassionate atmosphere across the campus.

Adapting student support to today’s challenges

Over the past decade, there has been a sharp rise in the number of students disclosing mental health issues to their universities. A recent Student Minds study revealed that 57% of students reported currently experiencing a mental-health problem. The same research found that financial concerns were a significant cause for stress, with 59% of students stating that money management caused stress ‘often’ or ‘all of the time’. Furthermore, 83% of surveyed students expressed being ‘very’ or ‘quite’ worried about the ongoing cost of living crisis, with 41% indicating it negatively affected their well-being.

In response, universities are adapting their approach to student well-being. They’re moving beyond traditional academic support to implement comprehensive strategies addressing the various challenges students encounter. In my professional sphere, I’ve observed the crucial role of technology in streamlining support systems, enabling students to access necessary assistance more readily and at critical moments.

Students today are facing increasing pressures that we didn’t have 20-30 years ago – mounting student debt, the cost-of-living crisis, social anxiety following the Covid-19 lockdowns, increased academic pressures, plus the social-media pressures that all young people face. These factors combine to create a complex range of challenges that universities must help to address.

Research by national adult learning organisation Aontas conducted in 2023 revealed that 55% of respondents experience stress, anxiety, or depression. When it comes to housing, 48% of renters said they find it difficult or somewhat difficult to pay rent, while 29% said their living situation causes worry, anxiety, or stress.

A significant innovation in universities is the digital transformation of special-consideration requests. By adopting user-friendly online platforms, universities streamline the process for students needing accommodations due to personal circumstances or health issues. This approach not only eases administrative workload but also makes it easier for students to seek support, encouraging them to do so sooner when facing challenges.

Creating an empathetic culture

Beyond technological solutions, it’s crucial to foster a campus-wide culture of empathy and understanding. This involves training faculty staff to recognise signs of distress in students and equipping them with the tools to provide initial support or directing students to appropriate resources.

Higher-education institutions have a duty to create a secure and nurturing learning environment for their students. This responsibility stems from ethical considerations and the necessity to appeal to prospective students seeking a well-rounded university journey. Modern students are active consumers, investing in their education and pursuing an experience tailored to their individual needs. They seek institutions that not only foster academic growth but also provide financial guidance and social support.

Proactive strategies to enhance well-being

Based on my experience, the most impactful strategies foster overall student well-being rather than concentrating solely on crisis intervention. This involves incorporating wellness education into the curriculum, providing mindfulness and stress-management workshops, and establishing campus spaces dedicated to relaxation and self-care.

Some institutions are experimenting with innovative programmes such as wellness challenges that encourage healthy habits, community-engagement initiatives to combat isolation, and flexible learning options to accommodate diverse student needs. It’s not just about academics; it’s about supporting students from a financial, mental health, and social perspective. We need to take a 360-degree view of each student as an individual.

Technology as a means for enhanced support

While technology alone is not the solution per se, it plays a vital role in making support services more accessible and efficient. Universities are working to create streamlined digital experiences that meet students’ expectations for quick, easy access to information and support.

Today’s students are highly digitally savvy and expect a high degree of technological integration, and universities are working to catch up. According to a 2021 survey report by the European University Association, 95% of higher-education institutions see digitisation as a strategic priority. In other words, universities are rightly acknowledging that students want quicker and easier access to information instead of standing in long queues or dealing with extensive paperwork.

Some technological innovations I’ve seen implemented include student dashboards that provide a holistic view of academic performance, engagement, and well-being indicators; real-time communication platforms for accessing support services; and online tutorial notes and flexible learning options to accommodate different schedules and needs.

Assessing outcomes and ongoing enhancements

Higher-education institutions should embrace data-driven methodologies, leveraging analytics to monitor the use of support services, recognise patterns in student welfare, and evaluate the efficacy of different programs. This approach enables an ongoing optimisation of support strategies and more efficient resource allocation.

Looking ahead, as universities continue to prioritise student welfare, I anticipate a move towards more tailored and cohesive support networks. This could potentially include AI-driven early detection systems capable of identifying potential issues before they become severe.

Success beyond academia

The emphasis on student welfare in higher education represents a significant evolution in how universities perceive their duty of care. By adopting cutting-edge technologies, cultivating an atmosphere of understanding, and implementing pre-emptive strategies for mental-health support, these institutions are enhancing the student journey while simultaneously preparing graduates for future success. This approach goes beyond a passing trend, signifying a core transformation in the educational sphere.

Attending university is a transformative journey, and institutions should cater to every facet of a student’s life during their time there. Higher education transcends mere academic instruction; it’s about nurturing personal growth and equipping students for their future endeavours. As we refine our strategies for supporting student welfare, we’re not only elevating their academic experience but also cultivating a generation of adaptable, well-balanced individuals prepared to tackle tomorrow’s challenges.

By Stephanie Conville, Higher Education Lead at Codec

Stephanie Conville is higher education lead at Codec, a tech company that provides business applications, AI and cloud infrastructure to public and healthcare sectors. Prior to taking on the role as a commercial lead at Codec, she held senior positions at companies including Vodafone, Barnardo’s and Microsoft.