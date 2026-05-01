Determined Mum wins national learner award after returning to education

AN inspirational mother who returned to education after nearly a decade in the UK has been named one of Wales’s top adult learners.

Maryam Avazzadeh was crowned Access to HE Learner of the Year by Agored Cymru, winning the “Outstanding Commitment to Study” category in recognition of her determination, resilience and academic excellence.

Maryam completed the Access to HE Health Care Diploma at Coleg Cambria Yale in Wrexham, an intensive one-year course covering subjects including Biology, Psychology, Sociology, Maths and English – achieving distinctions across the board.

The qualification is designed to support adult learners aged 19+ with few or no formal qualifications to progress to university or higher-level careers.

Now pursuing a future in Dental Hygiene, she is continuing her studies with a GCSE in Science while awaiting a university place.

Maryam said returning to education had been a long-term goal. Having lived in the UK for more than eight years, she waited until she felt confident enough to take the leap.

She described the course as both challenging and rewarding, praising her tutors for their support and encouragement. Biology and Psychology quickly became her favourite subjects, and she said one of her proudest moments came when her son told her how proud he was of her – something she described as “wonderful” and deeply motivating.

Gemma Ible, Curriculum Director for Access and Foundation Learning at Deeside and Yale, Wrexham, said Maryam’s achievement reflects the wider value of Access programmes.

“When someone like Maryam walks through the door, you see straight away that the opportunity means everything to them,” she said.

“These courses exist for exactly that reason, to give adults who’ve had to put their ambitions on hold a real, structured path back into education. The fact that she’s now heading towards university, achieving distinctions along the way, is exactly the outcome we hope for.”

Tutor Wayne Young said Maryam’s commitment stood out from day one.

“She didn’t just pass, she achieved straight distinctions, which is a remarkable accomplishment,” he said.

“It wasn’t easy, but she embraced the challenge fully. She was constantly asking questions, always seeking to improve, and demonstrated incredible perseverance – especially studying in her second language.”

He added that Maryam’s enthusiasm extended beyond her own studies, describing her as a supportive and collaborative member of the class who helped others and contributed to a positive learning environment.

Coleg Cambria is one of the leading further and higher education institutions in Wales, serving thousands of learners each year across its campuses in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham. The college offers a wide range of academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships, and professional qualifications designed to meet the needs of students, employers, and the wider community. Known for its strong industry links, modern facilities, and commitment to innovation, Coleg Cambria provides learners with the skills, support, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers. The college is also dedicated to promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.