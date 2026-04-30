AI Won’t Wait, Stop Reacting and Start Reskilling

Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant disruption with futuristic potential; it is reshaping the global workforce as we know it. The real challenge is not whether AI will transform the workforce, but whether the workforce is ready to harness its full potential – and this is an area where Further Education (FE) leaders, as part of a wider professional ecosystem, have a vital role to play.

If the UK and other countries around the world are serious about future-proofing their workforce, FE leaders must take ownership of AI literacy. By aligning what we teach with modern business needs, we equip both current workers and the next generation with the skills to harness, not fear, this technology. FE leaders are not peripheral to this transition; they represent a key partner at the heart of the learning process.

The corporate AI literacy gap needs solving

As a global organisation, we recognise that while AI adoption among UK businesses has increased by 33%, surpassing European growth of 27%, this is part of a broader international trend. On the surface, this progress is promising, but underneath there is a gaping AI literacy gap as many organisations still lack a clear understanding of how to manage AI effectively.

The government’s AI labour market report paints a concerning picture, with 97% of employers reporting at least one gap in skills in the AI labour market. This knowledge gap is preventing many UK businesses from achieving their financial goals in the current difficult economic climate.

In fact, around 40% of potential AI-driven productivity gains are currently lost due to ineffective training and unclear organisational policies governing AI use. If businesses are to fully unlock AI’s potential, then a clear focus on effective integration is vital.

Training is the foundation for future success

In the working world, AI literacy is rapidly moving from a ‘nice-to-have’ to a baseline expectation, with many employers now prioritising skills-based hiring and candidates who possess at least a foundational level of knowledge. However, the available training opportunities for existing workers don’t quite match up – only one in ten businesses have undertaken any form of AI training.

Some workplaces are rejecting AI altogether, likely due to a range of issues, from a lack of skills to concerns around cost or cybersecurity. While erring on the side of caution with new technology is natural, the complete dismissal of AI in an increasingly technology-driven economy risks putting companies and their employees at a significant disadvantage compared to competitors, who may already be investing in their workforce’s AI capability and installing the architecture and guardrails required to make their AI usage a success in the longer term.

Scepticism may be on the rise, but AI shows no sign of slowing. If we are to rewrite the narrative, then we must recognise the crucial role of FE leaders, who sit as a vital link between learning, work, and innovation.

Looking ahead: The role of FE in workforce preparation

FE leaders occupy a strategic position in facilitating this change. Embedding AI training into teaching curricula is a strong starting point, but to build on this, FE leaders should encourage employers to provide staff with comprehensive and continuous AI training to ensure that they evolve with the technology. This is a win-win situation for both parties – employees are given the tools to stand out in increasingly competitive job markets, whilst employers gain more talented workers.

At the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), we are supporting the development of an AI-ready workforce through our Ofqual-recognised qualifications, helping marketers to stay ahead of the curve. AI has been embedded in CIM’s Level 6 Diploma in Professional & Digital Marketing as an elective module, empowering marketers with the transferable skills required to become part of an AI-native marketing team.

There are plenty of ways to bridge the current skills gap. For FE leaders, the priority is to encourage a holistic approach to targeted training and development that focuses on continuous learning at every level, so everyone, regardless of seniority, has the tools to adapt and innovate as the landscape evolves. This ongoing focus on structured training is essential, as AI upskilling is an investment that requires both a curious and open mindset, particularly given the pace of change from a technological and regulatory perspective.

Navigating AI regulation

AI rules and regulations are in flux, and they will continue to be as society adapts to this fast-moving technology. This year, for instance, the UK Government brought AI chatbots, such as Grok and ChatGPT, under the Online Safety Act, strengthening regulation and imposing consequences on companies that fail to prevent children from accessing harmful or illegal AI-generated content.

Navigating the development of AI regulations is no easy task, but staying informed on policy changes can help anticipate their impact on the workplace. Having this foresight enables FE leaders to design relevant training programmes that allow all learners, from teaching staff to junior managers, to stay ahead of the curve.

The challenge for FE leaders

We are at a pivotal moment: AI tools are being adopted at unprecedented speed, yet many workforces lack the instruction manual to use them effectively.

With Skills England research revealing that 9.7 million people could be in AI-related occupations by 2035, now is the time for FE leaders to step up to help bridge the gap between education and industry, foster AI literacy and empower people to learn, adapt and embrace new technologies with confidence.

By Maggie Jones, Director of Qualifications and Partnerships at CIM