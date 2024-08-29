Education Scotland says Dumfries and Galloway College is top class

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) is delighted to announce it has received a glowing report from Education Scotland following a recent visit by HM Inspectors.

During their annual engagement visit, inspectors spoke to students, staff and key stakeholders, identifying major strengths throughout the college and also stating there were ‘no main points’ that required further action.

The report noted that student satisfaction rates are higher than sector norms and identified that curriculum areas use this feedback to make significant changes to programmes as a direct result of learners’ feedback.

HM Inspectors also highlighted that a Nurture Approach that takes good account of all aspects of the student experience was being embedded in everything DGC does, while curriculum teams and support services staff work well together to ensure the curriculum is inclusive and takes into account of the needs of different student groups.

The college was also commended for proactively promoting Diversity and Inclusion, working with their Students’ Association and external partners to host a wide range of events and campaigns, which include Mental Health Week, International Women’s Day, a Carers’ Day and LGBTQ+ initiatives.

The report referenced the strength in the college’s regional work in meeting the demand for skills, highlighting the fact that college managers work productively with the local authority to develop programmes to support regional needs.

HM Inspectors stated in the report: “All learners feel that their programme prepares them well for the workplace. They appreciate opportunities to attend work placements and simulated work environments.”

“Curriculum teams make effective use of project-based approaches to contextualise assessments to industry standards and practices. This increases learner motivation and learner ownership of learning.”

“Learners are encouraged to participate in a wide range of social and sporting activities by the SA and the active campus co-ordinator. Activities include a football team for learners who are refugees.”

“College managers work productively with the local authority to develop programmes that supports regional needs. For example, provision of professional development awards (PDAs) in early years assist recruitment, retention and professional registration of childcare staff across the region.”

Joanna Campbell, Principal, Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “We are delighted to receive such an excellent report from Education Scotland.

“The students and staff at DGC put so much time and effort into what they do so it is extremely pleasing to see that all of their hard work and the excellent results it produces has been recognised by the inspectors.”