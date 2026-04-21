Why AI makes Business Education more Essential, not Obsolete

The promise of an AI-driven transformation has never been more pronounced. But the real shift is not what AI can do; it is what humans must now do better: ask, judge, and decide.

A December 2025 Harvard Business Review found substantial evidence that generative AI is not yet delivering significant economic value in many organisations. Yet 60% of companies report headcount reductions in anticipation of AI, even though only a small number have reduced staff based on real, implemented use cases. Leaders are not eliminating jobs because AI is already transforming work; they are doing so because they expect it might.

AI isn’t about doing the same work faster; it’s about redesigning work itself. Machines handle well-defined tasks, while humans focus on problem definition, intent, judgment, and accountability. As adoption moves from AI-assisted to AI-run processes, human value doesn’t diminish, it concentrates on aspiration, creativity, and governance.

This raises a more fundamental question. Will AI make higher education obsolete? The answer is no. AI scales answers. Education defines what matters and develops judgment to assess and act on them. The future depends on the latter.

The paradox of productivity vs. transformation

Despite headlines about AI “replacing jobs,” most organisations are finding implementation slower and more complicated than the hype suggests.

The core misunderstanding is that AI automates tasks, not whole jobs. Generative AI may boost individual productivity (one report finding 20.5% of workers said AI saved them four hours or more of work in one week), but these gains are yet to be translated into business-wide efficiency. Moving from individual enhancement to organisational transformation requires redesigning roles and workflows, alongside decision rights, which most companies haven’t yet done.

Instead, AI is often bolted onto existing processes. For instance, a marketer drafts campaigns faster with AI, but approvals and strategy are unchanged. The result is isolated efficiency and not systemic transformation.

Most discussions of AI in organisations assume a linear improvement: add AI, and organisations become more efficient.

In reality, AI is not a “plus”; it is a catalyst. The result is not an optimised organisation, but the emergence of a fundamentally new one. This requires paradigm change, not incremental improvement. AI will not just change work; it will change the architecture of organisations.

This creates urgent demand for professionals who can interrogate AI outputs thoroughly. Being able to identify any limitations and know how to ask rigorous questions is important, as well as being able to bring human judgment to ambiguous situations. Business education must make these learned skills a priority.

Capability beyond the skills-first

We hear a lot about “skills-first hiring” as a solution, with organisations prioritising emerging skills when hiring graduates and, in some cases, deconstructing roles into more fluid, skill-based tasks.

However, skill-first hiring and college education should coexist. Focusing only on skills is shortsighted, as the shelf life of skills continues to shrink. It chases today’s tools, not tomorrow’s needs.

Students are also clear about how they want to learn. They prefer AI embedded across curricula through hands-on application and not taught as a standalone subject. They understand that learning to work with AI is fundamentally different from being replaced by it.

In an AI-driven environment, capabilities beyond “skills-first” are critical. These abilities enable individuals to apply, adapt, and govern skills in a rapidly changing environment. They include problem framing, judgment, systems thinking, learning agility, ethical reasoning, creativity, and the ability to influence and take accountability.

What business education must deliver

As technology becomes more powerful, human skills become even more important. With AI increasingly handling routine data analysis and content generation, the irreplaceable value of business education lies in what machines cannot do – cultivating critical thinking. The ability to interrogate outputs, challenge assumptions, identify blind spots, and make judgment calls becomes a premium skill that employers cannot automate.

As AI systems become embedded into business decisions such as lending, hiring, pricing, and supply chain optimisation, ethical reasoning moves from the fringes to the centre of management practice. Organisations need leaders who can recognise bias, consider stakeholder impacts, and make responsible choices. This is education’s distinctive domain: cultivating ethical reasoning alongside technical and managerial skills.

Perhaps most crucially, the pace of change driven by AI makes the capacity for lifelong learning more valuable than any fixed body of knowledge. The ability to learn how to learn, to adapt to new tools, let go of outdated practices, and sustain curiosity, is emerging as the defining meta-skill of the AI era, one that education must nurture.

Business education must emphasise durability and full integration. Ultimately, preparing people to learn, unlearn, and navigate uncertainty matters more than preparing them for any single job.

Why companies need business schools as partners

Business schools are in a unique position to become essential partners in workforce transformation, but doing so requires a shift in how they engage with employers and students.

Employers recognise the need for training, but they’re not meeting it. McKinsey’s 2025 research shows that 48% of employees view training as the most important factor for successful generative AI adoption, yet nearly half say they receive only moderate or minimal support. Meanwhile, 92% of companies plan to increase their investment in gen AI over the next two years, revealing a stark imbalance between AI investment and people investment.

The most forward-looking companies are responding not by cutting jobs in anticipation of AI, but by reskilling and upskilling their existing workforce to work alongside it. Business schools can play a central role here by offering executive education, certificate programs, modular courses, and flexible online options tailored to working professionals.

Because skills and technologies are evolving rapidly, education can no longer be a three or four-year experience followed by 40 years of work. Business schools must become lifelong partners, supporting alumni through micro-credentials and employer-sponsored cohort learning.

Partnering with employers will be a critical requirement. Work-based learning, where development happens within the flow of work, should become a core offering. This might include consulting projects that double as learning experiences, apprenticeship-style programs, and custom programs designed to address specific organisational challenges.

Instead of a linear tertiary model (recruit, educate, graduate), business schools must cultivate ongoing relationships in which alumni return repeatedly for new skills and credentials, and where they turn to for support. This approach creates recurring revenue and aids in strengthening employer partnerships, while also signalling a commitment to long-term career success.

Education as essential infrastructure

So, will AI replace higher education? The answer is a resounding no. AI is not reducing the need for human judgment but is, instead, increasing it. Humans are still required to define problems, ask the right questions, evaluate outputs, and govern how systems are used. While AI may automate parts of the processing stage, accountability remains entirely human. That end-to-end responsibility, inputs, outputs, and oversight, is precisely what business education develops.

Because management is fundamentally a social science grounded in human interaction, its importance will not diminish with AI, it will grow.

For business schools, the challenge is to develop students with these skills and lifelong learning capacity. In this sense, business education is becoming a modern form of liberal arts. Management capabilities are no longer confined to business roles; they are essential across industries, from healthcare to technology to energy. As AI enhances specialised technical knowledge, the differentiator shifts to human-centred capabilities: decision-making, coordination, and leadership.

Schools that embrace this moment by embedding AI across curricula, prioritising experiential learning, building continuous learning pathways, partnering closely with employers, and championing the human advantage will not simply endure the AI transition. They will become indispensable partners in shaping the future of work.

By Lily Bi, President & CEO of AACSB International