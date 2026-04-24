The Administrative Blind spot in Education Leadership

Further education, work-based learning organisations and skills providers are all operating in a very complex environment – shaped by tight budgets, workforce shortages (with teacher vacancies rising over 380% since 2010, according to the House of Commons Library), and rising accountability. The sector has spent the last few decades getting serious about the things that matter, and investing in professionalising their core functions needs to be next.

Teaching methods have been scrutinised and refined, wellbeing frameworks built and improved. Leadership and development in the sector have become a profession in their own right. The Education and Training Foundation (ETF), as the designated workforce development body in FE and skills, has built substantial infrastructure to support teachers, trainers, leaders and governors on their professional journey.

Yet this professionalism has been selective. The administrators, HR coordinators, data managers and compliance officers whose work underpins Ofsted readiness and workforce planning sit largely outside of the ETF’s remit. The administrative infrastructure holding all of these organisations together still runs, in many cases, on systems and workarounds that haven’t fundamentally changed in twenty years. Layers of process have accumulated in response to funding and regulatory demands, each added and rarely removed. Covid exposed just how fragile this infrastructure can be. Many institutions are still yet to act on improving it.

Why education is harder than it looks, operationally

Part of what has allowed this blind spot to persist is a genuine underestimation of how operationally complex the sector actually is. FE, in particular, operates across multiple funding streams simultaneously including 16–19, adult skills, apprenticeships and commercial – each with distinct reporting requirements. High use of part-time and industry-specialist staff, employer-led apprenticeship delivery, and the constant need to adapt curriculum to local demand creates a contracting and scheduling environment that most workforce management models simply weren’t built for.

Funding pressure compounds everything. The Education Select Committee’s 2025 report on Further Education and Skills confirmed that the sector has suffered from over a decade of underfunding, with real-terms funding per student declining significantly over that period. Additional resource has been directed into the sector, but much of it has simply maintained existing per-head funding levels rather than delivering genuine increases. Colleges and training providers are being asked to do more with less as student numbers rise. Against that backdrop, any administrative process that consumes senior time inefficiently isn’t just an operational inconvenience – it’s a strategic cost that the sector can’t afford.

The invisible impact on staff and students

Many of the operational challenges in FE and skills remain largely invisible to students, but their impact is not. Absence data that sits in disconnected systems can’t be pulled up quickly when Ofsted visits, or when a funding audit requires records across multiple platforms. Compliance, which carries significant regulatory weight, is managed manually in many institutions – which works until it doesn’t. Scheduling gaps are managed through cover. Payroll errors are quietly corrected. The people doing this work are capable and committed. But that invisible effort has a real cost.

It accumulates in staff time diverted from teaching and learner support, in senior leaders spending time on data retrieval. In a sector already fighting retention and wellbeing pressures, administrative friction doesn’t just slow processes, it amplifies workforce challenges and ultimately impacts students. This is an organisational design failure – one that better processes, stronger cross-functional collaboration between HR, finance and operations, and deliberate investment in role-specific capabilities could solve.

Building more resilient education organisations

The ETF’s remit is well-defined. The infrastructure it has built for the sector has strengthened it considerably. The question isn’t whether that should change, but whether a complimentary framework would be worthwhile to sit alongside it.

The staff managing data compliance, HR coordination and workforce administration in FE and skills are subject to growing legislative and regulatory complexity – from changes in apprenticeship funding rules to evolving Ofsted inspection frameworks to the data requirements emerging from the Skills England agenda itself. They are being asked to respond to that complexity without the equivalent professional development infrastructure, without clear career pathways, and without a national body that speaks to their specific needs.

This is a solvable problem, and it does not require large-scale structural reform to begin addressing it. Sector bodies, colleges and training providers could collectively map the requirements of these roles, identify where shared development resources would add most value, and make the case for including operational workforce development within its scope.

The education institutions that will perform best are not necessarily those with the strongest individual teachers or leaders, but those where everything works, where the back-office infrastructure is stable enough that the people doing the teaching can simply get on with it. That requires treating workforce administration not as an afterthought but as an organisational capability that warrants the same intentionality applied to teaching quality and student outcomes.

The sector has made serious progress on the things it can see clearly. The challenge now is to apply the same rigour to the things that have remained, until recently, largely invisible. Recognising the gap in professional development provision for operational staff is a necessary first step.

By Alastair Luff, Chief Information Officer, MHR