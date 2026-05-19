Seren takes silver at prestigious AoC National Championships

Level 3 Sport student at Burton and South Derbyshire College, Seren Abbott, has achieved national success after winning a silver medal at the AoC Sport National Championships, one of the UK’s most prestigious college sporting events.

The AoC Sport National Championships is widely recognised for showcasing athletic performance, teamwork, dedication, and sportsmanship among students from colleges across the United Kingdom. Each year, competitors must first qualify through a series of regional tournaments organised throughout the academic year by AoC Sport, making the national finals a highly competitive and respected event within further education sport.

Representing both Burton and South Derbyshire College and the Midlands region, Seren competed in the demanding 5km cross-country race against approximately 50 student athletes from colleges across the country. The race tested endurance, pacing, and mental strength, with athletes pushing themselves across a challenging course. Despite entering the competition at a relatively late stage compared to many of her rivals, Seren delivered an outstanding performance on the day, maintaining strong consistency throughout the race and ultimately securing second place overall in her category, earning a well-deserved silver medal.

Her achievement represents a significant milestone both for Seren individually and for the college’s sport programme, highlighting the level of commitment, discipline, and talent being developed within the institution. It also reflects the high standard of coaching and preparation provided to students who represent the college in competitive sport.

Reflecting on her success, Seren said: “The fact I entered this competition quite late and still came second is a huge shock. I’m really proud of myself and so happy to have won a silver medal.”

Earlier in the year, students from Burton and South Derbyshire College competed in regional qualification events against other colleges across the Midlands, aiming to secure places at the national championships. Seren’s progression through these stages and eventual success at national level demonstrates her consistency, determination, and ability to perform under pressure throughout the season.

This year’s AoC Sport National Championships featured 13 different sports, including badminton, indoor cricket, 7-a-side football, and volleyball, attracting hundreds of competitors from colleges nationwide. The event provides students with valuable opportunities to compete at a high level while also developing confidence, leadership, teamwork, and resilience.

Kate Anslow, Sport and Public Services Course Leader at Burton and South Derbyshire College, praised Seren’s performance, saying: “Seren did an incredible job representing the college and demonstrating professionalism throughout the competition. Seeing Seren and the girls from the Midlands region getting recognised for their efforts was a wonderful moment to be part of.”

Following the completion of her course, Seren plans to continue her sporting journey through a football scholarship in America, where she hopes to further develop her skills, gain international experience, and continue competing at an elite level.