UN hails DMU as global leader in sustainability at London campus launch

The United Nations has hailed De Montfort University (DMU) as a global leader in sustainability and social impact at the official launch of its new London campus.

Senior leaders from across business and higher education gathered at DMU London’s new Aldgate East campus to mark the opening of the industry-connected campus, which has been designed to help businesses meet growing demand for skills in AI, sustainability, leadership and digital innovation.

Speaking at the launch, Sherri Aldis, Director of the UN Regional Information Centre for Western Europe, said the opening reinforced the university’s international leadership around sustainable development and responsible innovation.

She said: “DMU is a leading example of how the academic world can play a crucial role in the implementation of all Sustainable Development Goals.

“For over thirty years now, DMU has been leveraging the power of academia to create positive social, economic and environmental change.

“Now more than ever, we need to ensure the next generation running industries are thinking smarter and greener.”

The launch event also brought together representatives from sustainability organisations, alongside DMU students, alumni and partners from across technology industries and the public sector.

Prof Katie Normington, Vice-Chancellor of De Montfort University, said: “It is a real privilege to open this campus and I am excited about everything that will grow from here.

“At DMU, we believe education should open doors that once felt closed. These courses are designed for the world students are entering, helping them understand how to grow businesses sustainably, use technology and data ethically, and lead responsibly in a rapidly changing world.”

Aldis said the new campus demonstrated how universities could work with industry to prepare graduates for the future world of work amid the climate crisis, with sustainability embedded throughout the curriculum.

She praised DMU’s commitment to achieving net zero campus operations by 2032 and the sustainability features built into the new London campus building, including low-energy lighting, low-flow water systems, cycle spaces and biodiversity areas, while students participate in carbon literacy training to equip them with net zero skills desired by employers.

She said: “Last year was the warmest ever on record in the United Kingdom, and Europe is warming at more than twice as fast as the global average.

“Businesses are looking to welcome talented graduates brimming with bright ideas to make their industries more ethical and sustainable, and graduates today are assessing how sustainable companies are when they choose where they want to work.

“DMU’s new courses will give future leaders the skills to manage businesses ethically and lead with social responsibility.”

DMU was recognised as the first university in the world to be selected as a UN Sustainable Development Goal hub, leading on SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, before being appointed in 2025 as the UN Academic Impact Global Hub Chair for SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

DMU London delivers a specialist portfolio of applied business, digital and leadership courses developed alongside employers including IBM and Deloitte.

Courses include an MSc International Business and Sustainability Management, MSc Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence, MSc Responsible Data Analytics and MSc Project Management with Sustainability.

At the launch event, Jill Cowley, Director of DMU London also announced that, starting next academic year, DMU Dubai and DMU London will collaborate on a distinct Global MBA offer, where students can begin learning in London and complete in Dubai.

Jill said: “Two cities, two international learning environments and a global professional network, all within a single degree.”

In September, DMU London will also add another course, a BA Business Management, further broadening the portfolio.

While studying, students take part in DMU’s EDGE employability programme, which focuses on enterprise, sustainability and digital skills through projects based on real-world business challenges.

Hannah Bernard, Group Director of Business Banking at Nationwide, said: “Sustainability is now key to everything, and education is most powerful when it is connected to the realities of the world we are living in.

“DMU London represents the future of higher education by strengthening the bridge between education and enterprise and creating meaningful collaboration between businesses, universities and communities.”