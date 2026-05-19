Over 20,000 students set to attend The Big Bang Fair

In just 3 weeks’ time, over 20,000 students from across the UK will be wowed with interactive tasters of real-world STEM. This is part of the much-loved The Big Bang Fair – a unique event where industry looks to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Taking place at Birmingham’s NEC from 9 to 11 June 2026, The Fair is the UK’s biggest free celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) for young people.

Top organisations from across the STEM sector, as well as other industries where STEM skills are vital, will be running exciting hands-on activities. From drone workshops and robotics challenges to climate crisis escape rooms and an aeroblast arena – there promises to be something for everyone.

Also on offer are Q&A panels, encounters with engineers and scientists, and incredible live stage shows. These include a biomimicry show with real animals from ZooLab and a Flight to the future show from the University of Wolverhampton.

The Fair, which is run annually by not-for-profit EngineeringUK, is designed to excite and inspire young people by showcasing surprising possibilities in STEM and connecting with inspiring role models.

Phillip McShane, Associate Director of Engagement Projects at EngineeringUK comments:

“We have a really exciting line-up this year with a great range of organisations showcasing jobs from their sector. It’s a brilliant opportunity to get students out of the classroom and connecting with real-world STEM experiences and diverse role models. Our aim is for young people from all backgrounds to discover the magic of STEM and raise their aspirations for these careers.”

Organisations supporting The Big Bang Fair 2026 include Rolls-Royce, AtkinsRealis, easyJet, EDF Energy, Tech She Can, The Wildlife Trusts, V&A museum, plus many more.

Lauren James, Education Outreach Manager at Rolls-Royce, who are the major supporter of The Fair comments:

“By inspiring young people to explore STEM and future skills, we’re helping build the talent that will shape our future. When more young people see the possibilities in these fields, it doesn’t just benefit businesses like ours, it strengthens communities and helps tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges. That’s what excites me, and why we’re proud to be part of The Big Bang Fair.”

Also taking place at The Fair, will be The Big Bang Competition showcase and spectacular awards ceremony on 9 June. Winners will be crowned, including the prestigious UK Young Scientist, UK Young Engineer (sponsored by Thales) and UK Young Technologist of the year (sponsored by Siemens).

Last year, The Big Bang Fair 2025 welcomed more than 20,000 young people and 2,100 educators from across the UK. After attending, 79% of students said they felt more confident that they could do a STEM job in the future.

The Big Bang Fair 2026 is open to school groups from year 6 to year 8 (England and Wales), P7 to S2 (Scotland) and year 7 to year 9 (Northern Ireland). All hands-on activities, shows and workshops have been specifically created for this age group. Schools can explore The Fair in a morning session (9am to 12pm) or afternoon session (1pm to 4pm) on Tuesday 9 June to Thursday 11 June.