Speed interviews give students a real-world edge

Plumbing and Electrical students at Barking & Dagenham College took an important step towards their future careers recently as they took part in a series of industry led speed interviews designed to build confidence, develop employability skills and open doors to potential work placements.

The event brought together employers from across the construction and building services sector. They included The Hill Group, Vistry Group, The STC Group, BRIC Training Centre and GHG Construction, all of whom generously gave their time to meet students, offer feedback and share insights into what employers look for when recruiting.

Speed interviews give students the chance to practise speaking about their skills, experience and ambitions in a supportive environment before they enter the real world of work. For many young people, a first interview can feel daunting, so having the opportunity to rehearse, receive constructive feedback and learn how to present themselves professionally is invaluable. Experiences like this are embedded into the College’s courses to ensure students leave not only with the right qualifications, but with the confidence and communication skills employers expect.

During the day, students rotated between employers in short, focused interview sessions, gaining a taste of what a real interview feels like while also learning how to improve their answers, body language and overall presentation. Several employers also discussed potential work placement opportunities, giving students a direct pathway into industry experience.

The event formed part of Barking & Dagenham College’s wider commitment to preparing students for employment through practical, industry connected learning. Alongside technical training and qualifications, students are encouraged to build the wider professional skills employers value, including communication, teamwork, confidence and adaptability. By working closely with businesses and organisations across London and the South East, the College ensures its learners gain meaningful exposure to the workplace and understand the expectations of modern industry.

College staff were equally proud of how the learners rose to the challenge. Nick Sansom said: “Our students did brilliantly today. Interview practice is such an important part of preparing for employment, and you could see their confidence grow with every conversation. We’re grateful to our employer partners for giving our students such a valuable experience.”

Founded in 1961, Barking & Dagenham College offers technical and professional training from entry level through to higher education, helping students progress into employment, apprenticeships or university. The College has built a strong reputation for combining academic learning with real-world industry experience and is home to industry-standard facilities and specialist training environments.

The College was also selected as one of the first colleges nationally to secure government funding for an Institute of Technology and opened the East London Institute of Technology in 2021. Based at the Rush Green campus, the facility delivers advanced specialist training in sectors including Construction & Infrastructure Technologies, Advanced Engineering & Robotics, Creative Digital, Cyber Security and IT.

Through initiatives such as the speed interviews, Barking & Dagenham College continues to strengthen links between education and industry, helping students develop the confidence, professionalism and experience needed to thrive in competitive sectors and future careers.