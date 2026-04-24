Secretary of State for Business and Trade Meets Learners at The Sandwell Colleges’ New Cradley Heath Skills Campus

The Sandwell Colleges welcomed the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Rt Hon Peter Kyle, to their brand-new £9.3 million Cradley Heath Skills Campus for a showcase of skills, training opportunities and employer partnerships.

CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, welcomed the Business Secretary who was joined by the Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker; Alex Ballinger, MP for Halesowen; and Cllr Kerrie Carmichael, Leader of Sandwell Council, for the high-profile visit.

During the visit the Secretary of State toured several of the campus’ specialist training environments, beginning with the Construction area, where he met adult learners and young people studying a range of trades. Learners demonstrated practical skills and discussed how the Colleges’ hands‑on training is supporting their progression into industry.

The delegation then explored the Domiciliary Care Suite and Living Lab, where T Level Health and Social Care students showcased their learning in a simulated real-life care environment designed to prepare them for frontline roles in the healthcare sector.

A demonstration from T Level Cyber Security, Engineering and Digital students used virtual reality headsets to manipulate components in a 3D space, using the same software tools found in professional design environments, and included a guest appearance from the Colleges’ very own code-operated robot dog – highlighting the cutting‑edge digital skills being developed in Sandwell.

The visit concluded with a roundtable discussion led by the CEO and Principal. An opportunity for the Secretary of State, the Mayor and other guests to meet with key employer partners Drywall Steel, apprentices from Morro, and Cradley Heath Skills Campus developer Speller Metcalfe’s assistant site manager who began his career as an apprentice, focused on strengthening local skills to meet priority sectors, and talent pipelines to meet employer needs, whilst expanding opportunities for young people and adult learners across the region.

CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, said:

“We were delighted to welcome the Secretary of State and regional leaders to see first‑hand the innovative facilities at our new campus. The Sandwell Colleges play a vital role in working with employers and stakeholders to drive up productivity and to generate a pipeline of skilled and professional people to work across the West Midlands region.

“Building on our already strong track record in successfully delivering adult learning programmes for Sandwell College, we have launched our Cradley Heath Skills Campus to provide opportunity for training and skills development in the heart of the community, with programmes shaped around employer demand and local workforce skills.”

Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Rt Hon Peter Kyle, said:

“It’s inspiring to see the ambition and talent on display at The Sandwell Colleges’ Cradley Heath Skills Campus. The students and apprentices I met are gaining the practical, technical and digital skills that employers across the West Midlands are calling for. Colleges like Sandwell play a vital role in driving growth, supporting local industries, and opening up opportunities for people of all ages. I’m grateful to the staff, learners and employer partners for showing how strong skills provision can power the region’s future.”

Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker, added:

“The Sandwell Colleges are a brilliant example of how our region is developing the skilled workforce we need to thrive. From construction and health to cyber and engineering, the facilities here are giving learners the confidence and experience to step into high‑quality jobs. It’s clear that strong partnerships between colleges, employers and local government are essential to building a stronger, fairer West Midlands, and today’s visit shows just how much progress is being made.”

MP for Halesowen, Alex Ballinger, concluded:

“I was immensely proud to show Peter Kyle, the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, the excellent facilities we have here in Cradley Heath. The Cradley Heath Skills Centre is a place where people can learn, grow, build confidence, and unlock future opportunities for themselves. Thank you to the students who spoke with us, and to all the college staff who organised such a well-run event. Every young person should have access to centres like this that equip them with skills for life.”

The Cradley Heath Skills Campus officially opened last month, with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for one of the region’s most exciting new developments.

Playing a transformative role in boosting skills, employment, and social inclusion across the Black Country, the new campus – funded by Sandwell Council’s Towns Fund Programme – will act as a catalyst for opportunity and regeneration, and bring practical training, adult learning and community-focused education into the heart of the town.