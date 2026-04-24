Breaking the wall to build futures: College marks start of new Wembley Campus on Olympic Way

On 23 April, students, staff and partners gathered for a symbolic “Breaking the Wall” ceremony to mark the start of construction on a brand-new campus for the College of North West London. The campus, part of United Colleges Group, will be situated on the iconic Olympic Way in Wembley.

The event took place inside a long-unused office building that will be demolished to make way for the new campus, forming part of a wider regeneration programme across Wembley and Dollis Hill. The transformation will deliver thousands of new homes, community facilities and green spaces across the borough, while enabling investment in a new state-of-the-art college campus in the heart of Wembley.

Wearing PPE, students and staff took part in the symbolic moment by physically breaking through a wall within the building, marking the transition from a disused space into a future centre of learning, skills and opportunity.

The “Breaking the Wall” ceremony marks the official start of construction works on site and represents a major milestone in both the campus development and the wider regeneration of Wembley.

The new campus will be built on Olympic Way — the iconic pedestrian route connecting Wembley Park station with Wembley Stadium, used by thousands of people attending major sporting and entertainment events. It is one of London’s most recognisable public spaces and sits at the heart of Wembley’s identity.

Willmott Dixon has been appointed as main contractor and will deliver the project, transforming the site into a high-quality, future-facing educational facility due for completion in 2029.

The new campus has been made possible through a partnership with The Hill Group and Pinnacle Investments, whose associated scheme includes the redevelopment of the College’s existing sites in Wembley and Willesden. Together, these projects will deliver more than 1,900 new homes, alongside new community infrastructure, green spaces and employment opportunities across Brent.

The project has been developed with the support of Brent Council, the Department for Education and the Greater London Authority whose backing has been instrumental in enabling the delivery of the new campus. The council will be raising up to £11.2m from the developers via the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), a charge which can be levied by local authorities on new development in their area. It is an important tool for local authorities to use to help them deliver the infrastructure needed to support development in their area. They have also worked with the developers to ensure that 20% of the 1900 homes built will be affordable.

The campus will provide a modern and sustainable learning environment designed to equip students with the skills needed for a fast-changing economy.

Located on Olympic Way, the campus places education at the heart of one of London’s most iconic destinations — a space synonymous with major national and international events. The development will contribute to the ongoing regeneration of Wembley, transforming a long-disused building into a vibrant educational hub at the centre of the community.

The new campus is formed of three stacked horizontal volumes over eight floors, with vocational workshops at lower levels, a central student hub with support spaces opening onto a landscaped deck overlooking Wembley Way, and teaching spaces above. A central atrium runs through the building, creating openness and vertical connection throughout.

The design has been developed by leading architects WilkinsonEyre with Bidwells (project management), Stace (cost consultancy and employer’s agent), Eckersley O’Callaghan (structural and civil engineering), Max Fordham (building services) and BBUK (landscape design).

The result is a landmark civic building that delivers modern learning environments while celebrating the role of further education at the heart of a rapidly evolving Wembley.

The College of North West London has been at the heart of the Brent community for over 130 years, beginning as Willesden Polytechnic in 1891. Over that time, it has played a central role in providing technical, vocational and construction-focused education to support skills development across Brent and beyond.

This new campus will provide educational opportunities for Brent residents for generations to come; its facilities and curriculum are aligned with the UK Government’s ‘Assessment of priority skills to 2030’ and wider education and skills priorities, supporting the need for stronger technical and vocational pathways, entry-level training and qualifications, and addressing critical skills gaps in areas such as AI, digital and advanced technologies. It includes a broad mix of specialist vocational workshops — from bricklaying and joinery to hairdressing and science laboratories — alongside an integrated supported learning facility, while also developing the green skills, engineering and construction talent needed to support the UK’s productivity, growth and transition to a net zero economy.

Stephen Davis, CEO & Group Principal of United Colleges Group, said:

“Today is a significant milestone for the college and for Wembley. This new campus on Olympic Way will place students at the heart of one of London’s most iconic locations, providing modern facilities to support future skills in areas including construction, digital and green technologies, as well as a hospitality academy, in line with local and national priorities. It also ensures that our 130-year legacy in Brent continues for generations to come, transforming a disused building into a place of opportunity and ambition for London and Londoners.”

Simon Ramage, Managing Director at Willmott Dixon said:

“We’re excited to be appointed to deliver this landmark project for the College of North West London. This isn’t just a building, it’s a place of opportunity for generations of students to come, equipping them with the skills that matter. We look forward to working closely with the college to deliver a facility that is truly worthy of the ambitions of everyone who will learn there.”

Stafford Critchlow, Director at WilkinsonEyre said:

“It’s great to see this ambitious college project – with GLA and Brent Council backing – start on site. Its highly visible location on Wembley Way, with an open and inviting design, aims to be an amenity for the growing community around the stadium and to draw in a cohort of learners from a wide area across north west London”.

Jehan Weerasinghe, Corporate Director for Neighbourhoods and Regeneration, Brent Council comments:

“The UK economy is changing at pace, and Brent Council is committed to playing our part in matching what’s required with up to £11.2m of new funding. This has been made possible through the strong partnerships we’ve built with developers who are realising our ambitions for Brent’s future. This new campus will deliver sustainable, innovative pathways for our young people to begin their careers in exciting new sectors like AI and green technology; and boosting the scale-up of housing through new construction courses. We also look forward to seeing the delivery of 1,900 new homes on site.

“Our partnership with the College of North West London has already gone on to transform the lives of many young people across the borough, and we look forward to seeing the impact this new campus will have in Brent and beyond.”

Andy Hill OBE, Founder and Group Chief Executive of The Hill Group, explained:

“Our approach to regeneration is grounded in long-term partnership, not only with the local authority but with the community. Exchanging contracts to bring forward these sites in Wembley and Dollis Hill is a significant milestone for the joint venture and reflects the strength of our collaboration with Pinnacle and United Colleges Group. Together we are unlocking the potential of these sites to deliver much-needed homes while also supporting investment in education, employment and sustainable communities for years to come.”

Beheshta from Neasden was one of the students to take part in the “Breaking the Wall” ceremony, she said:

“I didn’t think I would actually get to smash a wall with a sledgehammer; it was so much fun! The event was really interesting; I got to network with lots of different people from the construction industry and found out about the wide variety of jobs available.”