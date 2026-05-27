National Painting and Decorating competition returns to South & City College Birmingham 

South & City College Birmingham recently welcomed some of the region’s most talented painting and decorating apprentices.

The competition, organised by the UK’s largest trade body for the painting and decorating industry, brought together apprentices from across the Midlands to test their technical ability, creativity, precision and time management in a high-pressure environment.

Throughout the day-long competition, learners were challenged to complete a detailed decorative design under timed and judged conditions strict judging conditions, showcasing the skills and professionalism required within the industry.

Hosting the event provided an exciting opportunity for South & City College Birmingham learners to experience a live industry competition environment and connect with fellow apprentices from across the region.

Ian Jeyes, Head of School for Construction at Longbridge, said:

“It’s a pleasure to host the PDA competition here at South & City College Birmingham. Opportunities like this are incredibly valuable for learners as they help build confidence, develop industry skills and prepare students for their future careers.”

Mark Morris, Lead Painting and Decorating Lecturer and Deputy Head of School for Construction at Longbridge, added:

“Competitions like this allow learners to demonstrate not only their technical skills, but also their ability to manage time and perform under pressure — qualities that are highly valued within the industry.”

The event also highlighted the talent being developed within the college’s Painting and Decorating department, including Level 2 learner Libbi Hitch, who recently secured 1st place in the PDA Young Painter of the Year 2026 Midland Heat and will now progress to the Grand Final in Doncaster this June.

Libbi has enjoyed an outstanding year of competition success and continues to represent the College at a national level within the painting and decorating industry.