Affinity Workforce Solutions named a Sunday Times Best Place to Work for third consecutive year

A leading education workforce provider has been named one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work for the third year running.

Affinity Workforce Solutions, which places approximately 2,900 temporary education workers in schools and colleges every day, has been listed in the Medium Organisation category for the third consecutive year.

Affinity scored Excellent across all six of the award’s happiness measures, with an average happiness score of 86% and a job satisfaction rating of 88%.

Esme Bianchi-Barry, CEO, said:

“Being included on the list reflects both our core values and the dedication of our people. We believe our colleagues are our greatest asset, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to building a supportive, inclusive and rewarding workplace. We continue to invest in our people through a strong benefits offering, including a dedicated learning and development function, ongoing training and mentoring programmes, clear career progression pathways, and comprehensive wellbeing support.”

The Sunday Times Best Places to Work, produced in partnership with employee experience platform WorkL, is one of the UK’s most respected workplace accolades. To be listed, organisations must distribute an independent employee engagement survey to their entire workforce, with results assessed by an expert panel against strict engagement criteria across six drivers – reward and recognition, information sharing, empowerment, pride, job satisfaction and wellbeing.

The business operates across England and Scotland through its family of brands – Career Teachers (London, Leeds, Sheffield and Leicester), CER Education (Newcastle, Darlington, York, Sheffield, Hull, Liverpool, Luton and Kent), Monarch Education (Manchester, Midlands, Bristol and Nottingham), The Protocol Group (supporting colleges, universities and training providers across the UK) and Affinity Partnerships (Bristol, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, North West England and London).

One of the UK’s largest education workforce providers, Affinity supplies recruitment, compliance and workforce solutions to schools, multi-academy trusts, colleges and training providers across the UK. Its dedicated learning and development hub, Affinity Academy, supports candidates with ongoing training and professional development, helping educators build skills and advance their careers in the classroom and beyond.

Affinity Workforce Solutions has held a place on the Government Commercial Agency (formerly Crown Commercial Service) framework since 2019, demonstrating its commitment to compliance, quality and value across public sector education procurement. The business places educators into schools, colleges and training providers every week, supporting institutions to maintain continuity of education for pupils and students across England and Scotland, from primary schools through to further education colleges and universities.