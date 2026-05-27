NCG Colleges Achieve Learner Happiness Status Through Wellbeing Partnership

NCG has strengthened its commitment to putting learners first, with all of its colleges now officially recognised as Learner Happiness Colleges.

The recognition follows a successful pilot in 2025, where NCG partnered with Learner Happiness, an evidence-based programme designed to better understand and improve student wellbeing. Since then, thousands of learners across the group have shared their experiences through detailed surveys, giving colleges valuable insight into what matters most to them.



From feeling safe and supported, to having their voices heard and valued, the findings are helping to shape a more responsive and inclusive college experience across NCG.

Lisa Hoseason, Deputy Principal, said:

“At NCG, we believe that when learners feel happy, safe and supported, they are far more likely to thrive both academically and personally.



“Achieving Learner Happiness status across our colleges is a significant step forward in ensuring that every learner’s voice is heard and acted upon. The insights we’ve gained are already helping us shape more inclusive, responsive environments where learners can truly succeed, and we are committed to building on this momentum in the years ahead.



“We are incredibly proud to see our colleges recognised with Learner Happiness status. At the heart of this work is a simple principle: when learners feel valued, heard and supported, they are better able to achieve their goals.”

Through the partnership with Learner Happiness, each of NCG’s colleges will continue to track progress, respond to feedback, and embed wellbeing into everyday practice, ensuring learner happiness remains central to decision-making at every level.



NCG now joins a growing national movement of education providers recognising that learner success is about more than results alone, but creating environments where students feel empowered to belong, achieve and progress.



Learner Happiness is dedicated to improving the happiness of learners in schools and colleges. Its mission is simple: to help education providers understand what drives joy, motivation and fulfilment among students, and to use these insights to shape more supportive learning environments.



Last year, NCG took part in the first annual survey, inviting students from all seven NCG colleges to share their thoughts on what makes them feel happy, valued and engaged. NCG was presented with a Learner Happiness Trailblazer Award to acknowledge its role in the pilot and its commitment to student happiness.



Now an official partner, the new status marks an important milestone in NCG’s ambition to go beyond academic success, placing equal focus on learner wellbeing, belonging and personal development.