Generation Logistics Week Brings a Hidden Career Sector into Schools

Generation Logistics Week (22–26 June 2026) invites schools across the UK to ‘Solve What Moves the World’ with free, Gatsby-aligned resources that bring one of Britain’s biggest career sectors to life in the classroom.

Every day, students rely on one of the UK’s largest and most dynamic sectors without even realising it. Logistics keeps shelves stocked, parcels moving and hospitals supplied and is led by the skills being taught across the country: problem‑solving, data analysis, teamwork, communication and decision‑making.

From engineers and technologists to sustainability leads and planners, the sector depends on these core capabilities and is actively looking for the next generation of talent – many of whom are already sitting in today’s classrooms.

Generation Logistics is encouraging teachers and careers advisors to take part in Generation Logistics Week (22–26 June 2026), supported by leading employers including Asda, Tesco, DP World and GXO to help students find out more about this dynamic employment sector. This year’s theme, Solve What Moves the World, invites classes to explore the sector that works behind the scenes of everyday life through free, curriculum-linked activities, employer encounters and virtual work experience.

REAL-WORLD PROBLEM-SOLVING for THE CLASSROOM

The ‘Solve What Moves the World’ theme helps connects those skills to a living, breathing sector – one where the challenges are real, the stakes are high, and the careers are genuinely varied.

The free Education Hub resources slot into existing practice across Careers, PSHE, Business Studies, Geography and STEM, and are mapped to the Gatsby Benchmark framework to support schools in evidencing their careers provision.

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director, Generation Logistics said:

“Generation Logistics Week gives schools a simple way to show students that logistics is not just a job – it’s a diverse and exciting career sector where real problems are solved every single day. Our free resources make it easy for teachers to bring that to life in the classroom, aligned to the curriculum and to Gatsby benchmarks, at no cost whatsoever.”

David Oughtred, Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist, DP World said:

“In my role at DP World, I draw on skills taught across the curriculum every day – communication and psychology when working with candidates, maths and data analysis when forecasting hiring needs, and digital literacy when using recruitment technology. The subjects’ students are studying right now are the same ones powering careers across this sector.”

WHAT TEACHERS AND STUDENTS GET – AT NO COST

The Generation Logistics Education Hub offers a library of ready-to-use resources for KS3 to KS5:

Virtual careers fair – connecting students with major UK employers including Tesco, DP World, GXO and Asda

– connecting students with major UK employers including Tesco, DP World, GXO and Asda Problem-solving activities – logic puzzles, packing problems and supply-and-demand challenges linked to the curriculum

– logic puzzles, packing problems and supply-and-demand challenges linked to the curriculum ‘Solve What Moves the World’ virtual work experience – structured, Gatsby Benchmark-aligned sessions

– structured, Gatsby Benchmark-aligned sessions Digital logistics careers booklet – routes and progression covering T-Levels, apprenticeships, FE and HE

Resources support Gatsby Benchmarks 2, 4, 5 and 6 and are free, curriculum-relevant and require minimal preparation time.

A CAREER SECTOR HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

Ava Reindl chose a degree apprenticeship at CEVA Logistics – one of the world’s leading supply chain companies – combining study with hands-on experience across real logistics operations. Her route in shows students they don’t have to choose between learning and earning.

Ava Reindl, Supply Chain Management Degree Apprentice, CEVA Logisitcs said:

“My role is constantly building my communication and problem-solving skills, while helping me understand end-to-end supply chain processes – from contract logistics to freight management. Through my apprenticeship, I’ve visited different operations, attend industry events and taken part in projects that show just how broad logistics careers can be.”

Logistics also attracts graduates from unexpected backgrounds. Patrick Johnson studied History & Geography before joining GXO, where he is now a General Manager – finding that his fascination with how the world connects was the perfect foundation for a career in supply chain.

Patrick Johnson, Graduate & General Manager, GXO said:

“I’ve always been fascinated by how the world connects – geography sparked that interest, especially the way international supply chains fit together like a giant puzzle. I’ve always enjoyed being part of a team, where everyone plays their role to achieve a common goal. That’s why logistics feels like the perfect fit for me.”