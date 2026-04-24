Forbes Turismo recognises Les Roches Global Hospitality Education CEO among Spain’s 50 leaders in luxury tourism

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, has been named by Forbes Turismo as one of the 50 leaders shaping luxury tourism in Spain, in acknowledgement of his contribution to the professionalisation of the sector and to the education of future leaders in hospitality and luxury.

The recognition comes at a moment when Spain and Italy are consolidating their position as Europe’s leading tourism destinations, driven by sustained demand, high‑value travel and a growing emphasis on sustainability and talent development. According to the latest official data, Italy and Spain rank as the top two foreign destinations for European travellers, leading Europe in terms of trips taken, overnight stays and tourism expenditure (Eurostat, UN Tourism, World Tourism Barometer 2026).

Spain’s leadership is further reinforced by the designation of Madrid as the Best European Destination for 2026, awarded by European Best Destinations following votes from more than one million travellers worldwide (Euronews / European Best Destinations, February 2026). The Spanish capital was recognised for its combination of cultural heritage and contemporary urban life, world‑class museums, gastronomy, and a strong calendar of international events, including the hosting of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix in 2026 (European Best Destinations, 2026).

Despite geopolitical tensions affecting some long‑haul markets, Spain’s tourism performance continues to demonstrate resilience. In March 2026, Spanish airports handled approximately 8.6 million international passengers, representing 6.6% year‑on‑year growth, according to Aena, Spain’s airport operator. While certain markets, including parts of the Middle East, have shown signs of softening, overall demand remains robust, particularly within Europe.

Italy, meanwhile, continues to attract rising numbers of long‑haul and intra‑European visitors, while advancing destination‑management policies focused on greener investment, visitor regulation and the promotion of more distinctive regional experiences (Travel and Tour World, 2026).

Mr Díez de la Lastra has consolidated his career as one of the leading advocates of excellence and internationalisation in hospitality management education, helping to raise industry standards and position talent as a strategic pillar of luxury tourism.

“Luxury tourism today is no longer defined solely by exclusivity or infrastructure,” he said. “It is defined by the ability to deliver authentic, carefully curated experiences. Sustaining these standards requires talent, professionals with judgement, cultural sensitivity and leadership skills. Education plays a decisive role in ensuring the long‑term competitiveness of premium destinations.”

Founded in Switzerland in 1954, Les Roches is a global reference in hospitality education, with campuses in Switzerland, Spain and Abu Dhabi, and an affiliated campus near New Delhi. Ranked No. 2 worldwide in Hospitality & Leisure Management in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, the institution is recognised for its experiential learning model, strong employer reputation and a global alumni network of more than 16,000 graduates in leadership roles across the hospitality, tourism and luxury sectors.

As Spain and Italy lead Europe’s tourism landscape into 2026, the Forbes Turismo recognition highlights a clear message: the future success of luxury tourism will increasingly depend on leadership, education and human excellence.