New girls’ rugby academy established at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai 

Grŵp Llandrillo Menai has established a new girls’ rugby academy, offering students the opportunity to combine their studies with playing for college.

The academy’s team will compete in the Welsh Schools and Colleges National Conference – the highest level outside of regional rugby for the 16-18 age group.

The academy will provide a link between college and the Player Development Centre (PDC) at Eirias Park, creating a pathway to progress to playing for Rygbi Gogledd Cymru (RGC) and potentially for Wales under-18s.

Players will receive technical, tactical and positional coaching, as well as strength and conditioning sessions in the academy gym at Coleg Llandrillo in Rhos-on-Sea.

Among those already on the roster are Leah Stewart, Begw Ffransis Roberts and Saran Griffiths, who all play for RGC U18s and made their debuts for Wales U18s last season.

Leah, from Rhydwyn on Anglesey, studies Level 3 Sport and Exercise Science at Coleg Menai and plays on the wing for RGC and Wales U18s.

Leah said: “It’s been really good. We’re focusing more on our skills and the way we do things more than putting 100% into it straight away, so that we can grow and develop our strength before the season starts.

“I was lucky enough to play for Wales last season for the under-18s in the Six Nations, and it was a great experience. It was crazy, I didn’t expect to get there, especially after starting rugby in lockdown. I just developed from there, playing for Môn Stars, RGC and now college. I started with my sister for the fun of it and then got really into it.

“I play wing and I’m looking to play centre now as well so I can get more opportunities in the game.”

On the prospect of playing for Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s academy team, Leah said: “I think we’ll have more opportunities, more game time, and it will be good to play against different teams. Having that game time will make such a difference as well.

“It will be a good opportunity for the girls, even if they don’t play for RGC, to get more game time and benefit from the coaching.”

Begw, from Llangefni, studies Level 3 Sports Coaching at Coleg Menai and plays flanker for RGC and Wales under-18s.

Begw said: “We’re hoping more girls can join, it will give more opportunity and more game time and that will open more doors for us. We’re excited.

“Being part of the academy and the girls’ team will 100% benefit our rugby. At the moment we’re looking in depth and in detail at skill development. It’s more one-to-one, like ‘What can I work on?’ and it really helps.

“We train with the PDC on a Monday night and a Friday night, but we’re here Monday and Friday so it gives me more time to train and to focus on my development and goals.

“The facilities like the gym and the pitch are really good, we’re lucky to have them. Most people don’t have the opportunity to train in facilities like these, we’re lucky to have them at the college and with RGC.”

Lucy Brown is Assistant Coach of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai girls’ team and WRU Player Development Centre Lead for North Wales.

She said: “One of the big things we’ve found here in North Wales is we needed that performance pathway programme for 16- to 18-year-olds.

“We’re grateful that the college have put their hand forward and want to take this on, and combined with the Player Development Centre this is definitely going to enhance the opportunities for players here in North Wales which is exciting.

“If you’re in the college programme you’ve already got that opportunity to understand how we’re going to play and what we’re looking for. There is alignment throughout the pathway which will help the players in the college and with RGC.

“Also being at college you’re training three times a week. You get that gym provision, which is only going to make you more robust, stronger, fitter, faster, which in terms of selection is going to put you forward in that shop window.

“For me, as the player development centre lead, I see the college as being one of those stepping stones into the pathway.

“When we’re looking for players to then go on to play for Wales under-18s, this league is predominantly where we’ll see players coming from, because we know those players have had that provision in terms of physical development, analysis and performance installed at an earlier age.

“We’ve seen it already with some of our girls just in the space of a week – a player developing by having that additional contact time, being able to ask questions and understand the why, which they probably haven’t had as much previously due to the numbers, and time constraints on coaches.

“Hopefully in the next six months to a year’s time we’ll have more players here wearing that Wales shirt.”