James to learn the business of football at Wembley

James Stama-Rolfe, a Level 3 Business student at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), is set to study a degree course at Wembley after achieving Distinction Star, Double Distinction in his course at college.

James is the latest featured student in the College’s ‘Your Life. Your Rules.’ campaign. The series of case study videos showcase the journeys of BSDC students, aiming to encourage prospective learners to consider vocational education as a viable and enriching post-GCSE option.

James chose college because he wanted to concentrate on a single subject rather than juggling three different A-Levels. His decision has paid off, as he has developed critical teamwork and communication skills throughout his time at BSDC.

One of the highlights of James’s studies was a six-month work placement at Forest Holidays. During this time, he spent three days per week working across various departments, gaining a comprehensive insight into how a business operates. James also had the opportunity to expand his horizons with an international work placement in Berlin, Germany.

James said: “It was a really good experience working with everyone and seeing how a business runs. The course has helped me develop my teamwork and communication skills. I’ve enjoyed everything about studying here – the teachers are great and there’s a lot of support in college.”

James’ hard work and dedication have earned him a place at the University Campus of Football Business (UCFB), where he will study Football and Business at the Wembley Campus. His ultimate goal is to become a director of football, handling transfers and recruitment for football teams.

The ‘Your Life. Your Rules.’ campaign by BSDC aims to dispel common myths about vocational study and highlight the diverse opportunities it offers. By featuring stories like James’, the College hopes to inspire more students to explore the potential of vocational education and understand the pathways available for achieving their academic and career goals.

To view James’ video, go to https://vimeo.com/983037356?share=copy or find out more about studying at Burton and South Derbyshire College at www.bsdc.ac.uk/your-life-your-rules.