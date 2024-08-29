Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance Patrons hosted by Compass Group at Xcelerate

Compass Group UK & Ireland proudly hosted the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance Patron meeting at the recently launched regional community skills and learning centre – Xcelerate with Edgbaston, at Edgbaston Stadium. This prestigious event marked a significant milestone for the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance and underscored Compass Group UK&I’s commitment to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion, and excellence in the hospitality and catering sectors.

The event brought together industry leaders, educators, and patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, providing a platform for dialogue, networking, and strategic planning to enhance apprenticeship opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds. The alliance aims to break barriers and create pathways for underrepresented groups within the hospitality and catering industries, ensuring a more inclusive and equitable workforce.

Held at the world-class Xcelerate with Edgbaston facility in the heart of Birmingham, the meeting highlighted the state-of-the-art training and development resources available to apprentices and the local communities The Xcelerate facility for training and excellence, is equipped with cutting-edge technology and modern amenities designed to provide top-tier education and hands-on training for aspiring professionals. This relaunch represents a significant investment in the future of hospitality training, aligning with Compass ‘s dedication to nurturing talent and driving industry standards forward.

Jonathan Foot, Head of Apprenticeships & Early Careers, Compass Group UK & Ireland commented: “We were incredibly proud to host the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance Patron meeting at our brand-new regional community skills and learning hub, Xcelerate with Edgbaston. It was a fantastic opportunity to showcase our facilities to leaders from other patron members and demonstrate our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion within the workforce.

“We look forward to fostering a strong, continued relationship with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, and we’re excited to see how apprentices and communities can benefit from the skills and learning opportunities offered by Xcelerate.”

Xcelerate’s immersive approach to education ensures that apprentices receive a holistic learning experience, preparing them for successful careers in hospitality and catering.

“I am absolutely delighted with the success of the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance Patron meeting hosted at Compass Group UK&I’s Xcelerate with Edgbaston. This event not only demonstrated our collective commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within the hospitality and catering industries but also showcased the exceptional training environment that Xcelerate offers. The state-of-the-art facility is a game-changer for apprenticeship programmes, providing invaluable opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to develop their skills and pursue successful careers. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved and excited about the future prospects for our apprentices.” Said Jagdeep Soor, Executive Director Pathway Group & the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance