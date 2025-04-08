Building skilled leaders for the future – CMI and Arden University

A recent study by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), Walking the Walk, highlighted how skilled, well-trained and supportive managers are the key to fostering inclusive workplaces. Earlier this week, these insights took centre stage at CMI Communities Live – Birmingham, which was hosted in partnership with Arden University.

Joined by HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh, patron of the CMI, the event – which can now be watched back on-demand – brought together influential leaders to discuss the evolving skills landscape and how organisations can futureproof their workforce.

Led by Ann Francke OBE, CEO of the Chartered Management Institute, the event featured insights from a distinguished panel of regional and industry experts. These included Professor Carl Lygo, Vice Chancellor & Chief Executive at Arden University, Professor Dilshad Sheikh CBME CMgr CCMI, Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor & Provost at Arden University, and Dr Heather Melville OBE CMgr CCMI, Partner at Stork & May.

Backed by the latest findings from Walking the Walk, the discussions covered:

The evolving leadership skillset : What today’s managers need to drive success.

What today’s managers need to drive success. Career development strategies : How upskilling and reskilling can enhance professional growth.

: How upskilling and reskilling can enhance professional growth. The employer’s perspective : How businesses can invest in workforce development and build a strong pipeline of future-ready talent.

: How businesses can invest in workforce development and build a strong pipeline of future-ready talent. The value of Chartered Manager status: How professional accreditation enhances credibility and sets individuals apart in a competitive job market.

Ann Francke OBE, CEO, Chartered Management Institute said:

“Strong, skilled leadership is the backbone of a thriving economy and inclusive workplaces. As the world of work evolves, businesses must invest in developing managers who are equipped to lead with confidence, empathy, and expertise. At CMI, we are committed to ensuring that managers at every level have the tools and training they need to succeed, because when leadership thrives, businesses and communities do too.”

For this event, CMI partnered with Arden University – a higher education provider with the ethos that that education should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their stage in life or previous academic experience. The University’s commitment to offering flexible, practical and career-focused degrees, ensures that its graduates are not only qualified but also ready to excel in the workplace from day one.

Professor Carl Lygo, Vice Chancellor & Chief Executive, Arden University, commented:

“Arden University prides itself on providing people from all backgrounds with the opportunity to excel in their careers, so we understand the important role managers play in fostering truly inclusive workforces. Businesses can gain tremendously by investing in diverse talent within their local communities and caring, supportive managers play a key role in ensuring they are equipped to succeed within the workplace.”

