Experienced MSPs voice their support for regulation of the electrical industry in new SELECT podcast which also shares an insight into the European perspective

Politicians demonstrate how cross-party backing is building for protection of title as Sparks’ Remarks also discusses the situation in France and Germany

MSPs from across the Scottish political spectrum have demonstrated the strong cross-party support for regulation of the electrical industry in the latest episode of Sparks’ Remarks, the podcast from Scotland’s biggest trade association, SELECT.

In a special edition of the popular show, senior political figures in Scotland reveal why there is unanimity of opinion about the need for protection of title for electricians and why they back the campaign which SELECT has been promoting vigorously for several years.

The hard-hitting episode, Regulation: If it’s good enough for street sweepers, why not electricians?, also puts the spotlight on Europe andhears how the important issue is dealt with in other countries, including France and Germany.

Jamie Halcro Johnston, who has been one of the most stalwart supporters of SELECT’s long-running campaign, told the podcast that he had been the sponsor of a Bill on the matter in the Scottish Parliament last year.

The Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands said:

“I have for a very long time been aware of the need for this legislation, I’ve seen for myself examples of those claiming to be electricians who don’t have the experience and don’t have the technical abilities, and have caused real issues – some of which can be fatal.

“In the last session of Parliament, I put forward a Bill to ensure that anybody who called themselves an electrician was on a register and therefore had the appropriate training, qualifications and certification. Going into this session, I’ve continued working with SELECT and others, but the problem is simply the volume of Bills currently going through Parliament.

“I think we have to be absolutely raring to go in the next session and, rather than relying on one MSP, get the other parties fully involved so that we’ve got the support on board and we can really take it forward from there.”

Monica Lennon, the Labour MSP for Central Scotland, who is a member of 12 cross-party groups in the Scottish Parliament, stressed the need for politicians to work together to advance the cause of regulation.

She said:

“I was shocked to find out that there isn’t more regulation of the electrical industry, particularly around the protection of title. We need skilled people to stay in the industry and to feel valued and, by having this protection in law, it creates equality with so many other professions.

“It’s hard to know why is this not already in place. I think we have a duty to act and it’s been really good to see SELECT and the Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB) and so many others make real progress on this. I would also pay credit to Jamie Halcro Johnston for trying to lead this in Parliament – it is quite difficult to corral MSPs and to get cross-party working

“It doesn’t just happen by itself, so I think it’s a good example of Parliament listening and people wanting to make change happen.”

Brian Whittle, the Conservative MSP for South Scotland, agreed with the need for consensus and joint action by the country’s policymakers and legislators to drive towards a responsible position on regulation.

He said:

“When I was first approached about this in the last parliamentary term, I was actually surprised that the industry wasn’t regulated. I struggled to find a good reason why it hasn’t been done long ago.

“My weight is now fully behind the campaign, and it’s now about trying to get cross-party backing, lobbying the government and galvanising as many MSPs as possible to recognise that it’s a highly skilled and a highly sought-after sector. We can’t leave the door open for cowboys to come along and do botched jobs.”

The European perspective was articulated by Julie Beaufils, Secretary General of EuropeOn, the voice of the continent’s electrical contracting industry, which addresses energy, climate and skills policies and engages at EU level to foster synergies between electrical contractors and European policymakers,

She said:

“We’re very interested in the campaign that is currently being led by SELECT in Scotland. We want to make sure that we can really emphasise the quality of the work of our members.

“The situation around regulation is very varied across Europe. In France, we have no strict protection of the title but qualifications are supervised by a specific authority and it’s actually an obligation to have them when you want to work for public procurement or when an insurance company is involved.

“The Germans have regulated the trade and they’re very proud of it. This means that there are very comprehensive qualification requirements which people have to abide by. This also includes apprenticeships. You absolutely have to undergo an apprenticeship.

“Companies must register with the Chamber of Commerce and in Germany the company has to be run by someone who has a specific diploma showing that they are a Master Craftsman or Woman.”

Alan Wilson, Managing Director of SELECT, also appears in the podcast, revealing how SELECT had been highlighting the need for regulation for many years, with the campaign gaining significant momentum in the last seven or eight years.

He told host and journalist Kim McAllister:

“I think it is incumbent upon the electrical industry collectively to work together with politicians to deliver safeguards both for home owners and businesses and the sector itself. It is a safety-critical profession and untrained people put themselves and others at risk.

“The campaign really gathered pace when SELECT hosted European trade associations in Edinburgh in 2017 and Fergus Ewing, at that time a Scottish Government Minister, was the keynote speaker. He was aghast to learn that there was no regulation of electricians and made a speech which was effectively the springboard for our campaign.

“There are around 132 protected titles in the UK, including trades such as farriers – so you can’t shoe a horse unless you have been properly trained and qualified. Other examples are street sweepers and nightclub doorman, who also have to be fully qualified.

“So, we felt it was important to go down the road of trying to persuade politicians to introduce legislation, at least in Scotland, to protect the title of electrician.”

Alan Wilson stressed that regulation was not about removing opportunity for people who are already practising as electricians and have extensive experience, but not the necessary qualifications. Under the regulation scheme envisaged, they would be given the chance to gain certification and thus register with an approved body.

He said:

“I’m really obliged to all of the 40 MSPs who have signed up for our Wall of Support, which allows individuals, companies and organisations to show their backing for professional recognition, and also those who have taken part in debate and discussion.

“What we’re aiming to do in the next 18 months leading up to the 2026 election is to convince the parties to include regulation as part of their manifestos.”