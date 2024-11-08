Salford researchers join the COP conversation with new podcast launch

As policymakers descend on Baku, Azerbaijan for COP29 next week, the University of Salford’s sustainability, climate and environment experts will launch Talking COP, a brand-new podcast series that takes a deep dive into the issues shaping this year’s conference.

Launching on Monday 11 November, Talking COP will explore everything from the opportunities for decarbonisation and how technology can accelerate the road to net zero, to what should be front of mind when innovating sustainably, the role AI could play on tackling climate change and the impact of lacking gender equality in climate conversations.



Salford students, Victoria Coleman and Lily Mangan, as well as recent alumna, Liz Theaker, steer the conversations as hosts, getting the intel for audiences on addressing the global climate crisis from those at the forefront of driving a sustainable future for the next generation.

Guests include the researchers behind the University’s pioneering Energy House 2.0, as well as Associate Professors from Salford’s Centre for Sustainable Innovation, plus Bellway’s Jamie Bursnell, RSK’s Eloise Sochanik and Swiscot Group’s Rachael Shah, amongst others.



Dr Silvia Tedesco, Associate Professor of Sustainability at the University’s Centre for Sustainable Innovation, commented: “it really is crunch time on the environment agenda. We’re on the cusp of climate disaster with the world’s carbon footprint at an all-time high. There is however an opportunity for us to minimise the impact of climate change and COP29 is a critical opportunity for global leaders to make real change.

“Throughout the podcast, we delve deeper into the key issues being addressed at this year’s conference. We also discuss the opportunities that are available for not only global leaders, but for businesses and consumers to also reduce their environmental footprint, while contributing to the shared goal of reaching net zero.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 3.6 billion people already live in areas highly susceptible to climate change, and between 2030 and 2050 climate change is expected to cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year. To add to this, data from the United Nations Environment Programme, highlights 30% of the world’s population is exposed to deadly heat waves more than 20 days a year.

Prof Mike Hardman, Professor of Urban Sustainability and Director of the Environmental Research & Innovation Centre (ERIC) at Salford, said: “it is vital that COP29 makes some progress on agreements around climate change if we are to avoid the most devastating impacts.

“Even then the whole world needs to prepare for the warming that is already coming. Throughout this podcast we will look at how we can all do things to make a difference, particularly creative opportunities for our cities.”



Talking COP will launch across all major podcasting platforms including Spotify, as well as YouTube, on Monday 11 November. The eight-episode series will roll out on weekdays in tandem with this year’s conference.