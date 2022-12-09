Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Pearson headline banner

« All Events

Jan 17

Safeguarding Learners: Understanding and Recognising Adults at Risk

January 17, 2023 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am

£69.00

Overview

This 90-minute Safeguarding Awareness webinar will allow delegates to gain an overall insight into safeguarding at an introductory level. This webinar is suitable for all those who work in post 18 education and training provision who have minimal or ad hoc contact with learners and require an overview to safeguarding to meet the organisational policy and procedure requirement.

Objectives

This webinar will give delegates an introduction to:

  • National guidance and procedures;
  • Categories of abuse;
  • Ensuring a response to logging and reporting concerns;
  • Whistleblowing and sharing professional concerns.

Who should attend the webinar

This webinar is suitable for all those who work in post-18 education and training provision who have minimal or ad hoc contact with learners.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Carly Danes, Safeguarding Consultant, Education Child Protection LTD

Details

Date:
January 17, 2023
Time:
10:00 am - 11:30 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/learners-23

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .