Safeguarding Learners: Understanding and Recognising Adults at Risk
January 17, 2023 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am
Overview
This 90-minute Safeguarding Awareness webinar will allow delegates to gain an overall insight into safeguarding at an introductory level. This webinar is suitable for all those who work in post 18 education and training provision who have minimal or ad hoc contact with learners and require an overview to safeguarding to meet the organisational policy and procedure requirement.
Objectives
This webinar will give delegates an introduction to:
- National guidance and procedures;
- Categories of abuse;
- Ensuring a response to logging and reporting concerns;
- Whistleblowing and sharing professional concerns.
Who should attend the webinar
This webinar is suitable for all those who work in post-18 education and training provision who have minimal or ad hoc contact with learners.
Speaker
Carly Danes, Safeguarding Consultant, Education Child Protection LTD
