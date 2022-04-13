Cart

From education to employment
May 20

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training

May 20 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing support and guidance and taking responsibility for referral decisions – as well as dealing with Ofsted!  Although legislation focuses on the protection of children and vulnerable adults, providers have a responsibility to protect all learners.

This course will provide information about what the role involves and is designed for staff new to the role and for those wanting to update their knowledge.  It includes direct delivery and a range of scenario-based activities to consider.

Key outcomes of the day:

  • Understand the implication of Keeping Children Safe in Education (September 2021) and revised Ofsted expectations
  • Know the likely roles of the Designated Safeguarding Lead
  • Be able to recognise and respond to disclosures sensitively and efficiently
  • Know how and when to share information with other organisations
  • Implementing safer recruitment strategies including the use of DBS checks
  • Know how to deal with allegations that involve staff
  • Know the key policies, statute and inspection guidance that underpin the Prevent duty
  • Making referrals under the Prevent Duty

The programme will be delivered by a member of the Solvendis Quality Improvement and Inspection Team and serving inspector.

All delegates will receive a Solvendis certificate of attendance which documents the training content.

Details

Date:
May 20
Time:
10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Event Categories:
Venue

Online

Organiser

Solvendis
Phone:
07702555800
Email:
neil@solvendis.co.uk
