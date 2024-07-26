Sustainability project at The Sheffield College shortlisted in Green Gown Awards

An educational sustainability project involving students at The Sheffield College is in the running for a prestigious environmental award.

The college is a finalist in the Green Gown Awards 2024 UK and Ireland which recognise exceptional sustainability initiatives across the education sector.

There are 133 initiatives shortlisted from 84 further and higher education institutions with the college competing in the Tomorrow’s Employees category.

The college has run an eight-week project called Green Gen: Sparking Sustainability organised with the Leeds-based charity IVE.

Young people are encouraged to find solutions to real world problems such as air pollution, food sustainability and waste management.

A Level, construction, engineering and motor vehicle students have taken part in the initiative funded by the National Citizenship Service.

Students were briefed to create a social action and social media campaign based on local climate issues.

The choice of topics included renewable energy for cars, the reduction in single use plastics and air source heat pumps for homes.

Employers Arup, Equans, Tesla, Sheffield City Council and the University of Sheffield provided informative sessions on heat pumps, electric vehicle charging and hydrogen cars.

Students had to pitch their idea to experts who gave them feedback to help them refine their proposal.

Taking part in the project helped to develop students’ communication, critical thinking, presentation, problem solving and team working skills.

Natalie Dodds, Academy Director for Building Technologies, The Sheffield College, said:

“This project has been fantastic for developing students’ environmental awareness and employability skills. We are thrilled to be shortlisted for an award.”

The initiative reflects the college’s Environmental Sustainability Strategy and Action Plan 2023/24 created with students, staff and stakeholders.

The plan’s priorities include committing to a green skills curriculum, raising climate awareness and integrating environmental sustainability across the college’s culture, activities and estate.

The Green Gown Awards are delivered by the EAUC in partnership with UKRI. The winners will be announced on 13th November 2024 at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh.