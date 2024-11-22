Exploring the impact of AI on personal development for educators 

At the 2024 Association of Colleges (AoC) conference, Jisc hosted a series of live filmed podcasts on its exhibition stand, focusing on some of the key digital priorities keeping FE leaders awake at night.

In this episode Debra Gray MBE, principal and CEO of Hull College, and director of artificial intelligence (AI) at Jisc, Michael Webb, join Jisc’s senior AI specialist Tom Moule to discuss the impact AI is having on continuous professional development (CPD) for educators.

The podcast explores the potential for AI to enhance and personalise CPD, the importance of critical AI literacy, and the balance needed between leveraging AI and ensuring data privacy and authenticity.

Digital Skills and AI Literacy

Michael Webb explains that AI literacy involves two key aspects: understanding the mechanics of AI tools and developing the ability to critically assess their capabilities. This critical thinking is essential as AI tools become integrated into everyday work. Debra Gray highlights the importance of AI literacy being included in continuous CPD programmes, not just for staff, but for learnerss and local businesses as well, emphasising the crucial role colleges play in delivering the skills employers need both now and in the future.

AI Integration in CPD

Both Webb and Gray agree that AI can enhance the efficiency and personalization of CPD. Hull College, for example, has launched an AI academy to help staff and local small businesses explore AI tools and their potential applications. They are already using AI to streamline content creation, allowing for faster generation of educational materials, saving valuable time.

Addressing Concerns Around AI

There are concerns about the misuse of AI, such as the rise of deepfakes and misinformation. Webb stresses the importance of transparency in AI-generated content to avoid confusion, while Gray points out that human skills in verifying information remain essential, even as AI presents new challenges.

AI’s Potential to Reduce Workload

AI tools, like Teacher Matic, are already helping educators reduce the time spent on administrative tasks. While AI doesn’t reduce workload, it can simplify and speed up many processes, allowing staff to focus on higher-value activities. Additionally, AI can personalize CPD by assessing individual training needs, tailoring resources to make learning more relevant and effective.

Looking Ahead

AI has the potential to offer entirely personalized CPD experiences, with tools delivering training and feedback at the push of a button. However, privacy concerns will need to be carefully balanced with the usefulness of AI-powered systems. As AI continues to shape professional development, the key will be finding a balance between leveraging technology, maintaining security and ensuring ethical use.