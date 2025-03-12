Curating style and skills in fashion with Harris Elliott

“You’re constantly researching and so a large part of it is a research role because you’re trying to find another way of telling a similar story over and over again. And so, how do you tell that story, but also how do you build up a language that makes sense, that you have something that’s identifiable to you and the ways in which you work.”

Harris Elliott is a multi disciplined creative director and stylist with 20 years experience working across the fashion, art, and music industries.

In this episode, Harris discusses what it means to be a stylist and artistic director. He talks all about the myriad of skills and attributes required to be successful in those industries, and about all the different ways that you can gather inspiration and research to inform your work.

Instagram: @harriselliottstudio

Website: https://harriselliott.com/

Website (Le Tings): https://letings.co/

