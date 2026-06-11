BSDC students transform recycled materials into creative play den for Anglesey School

T Level Construction students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) have successfully designed and built an imaginative outdoor play den for pupils at Anglesey Primary School in Burton.

The project began after Anglesey School launched a “Junk Project” challenge, inviting BSDC students to transform recycled and unwanted materials into a practical mud garden structure for primary school children to enjoy.

Working collaboratively, the Level 3 T Level Construction students carefully assessed the available materials before designing and constructing a unique play area structure within the school’s wooded outdoor space. The students used recycled pallets to create the flooring, fencing materials for the walls and roof, and natural tree branches found onsite to add character and creative features to the den. They also built a small, raised platform to act as a table, with an open space underneath for children to explore during play.

Despite the challenges of working in a remote outdoor location without access to electricity, the students completed the entire project using only basic hand tools, screws and a nail gun.

The completed structure is both creative and practical, featuring a tarpaulin roof to provide shelter and allow children to enjoy the space in all weather conditions. Most importantly, the project provided valuable real-world experience for the T Level students as they prepare to complete their studies and progress into the construction industry later this year.

Ian Vanes-Jones, Carpentry and Joinery Lecturer at BSDC, said: “This project gave our students a fantastic opportunity to apply their practical skills in a real-life environment while also thinking creatively and working as a team. They showed great resilience and adaptability by completing the build without access to power tools, and the end result is something they can be extremely proud of. It’s wonderful to know the children at Anglesey School will benefit from and enjoy the space they’ve created.”

Aneta Dobaczewska, Outdoor Play and Learning Coordinator at Anglesey Primary School commented: “We are extremely pleased with the finished structure. It has already become a very popular feature in our outdoor area, and the children have been excited to use it from day one. It provides a wonderful space for imaginative play, outdoor learning and exploring nature.

“The students showed great enthusiasm, teamwork and craftsmanship and turned what started as an idea to replace our old mud kitchens into something far beyond what we imagined – our primary children absolutely love it. We are very grateful for all their hard work and the positive impact their contribution has had on our school.”