Dame Sarah Healey appointed as the new Permanent Secretary of the DWP

The Cabinet Secretary, with the approval of the Prime Minister, has announced the appointment of Dame Sarah Healey as the new Permanent Secretary of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Sarah will replace Sir Peter Schofield, who is stepping down from the role in July 2026.

Sarah is currently Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), and has previously been Permanent Secretary at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Sarah has extensive experience of leading and reforming government departments to deliver better services for the public. She will bring this experience to oversee DWP’s vital work reforming the welfare system, overhauling UK pensions and opening up more employment opportunities – especially for young people.

The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Rt Hon Pat McFadden MP, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Sarah Healey as Permanent Secretary of DWP. She has an outstanding record across government, and that experience is exactly what’s needed as we work to support people to realise their potential at every stage of life – providing opportunities to those who can work and security for those who cannot.

“Sarah will take forward our agenda to improve outcomes for customers through modern, connected, personalised services. I’d also like to pay tribute to Peter Schofield for his extraordinary commitment to public service over 35 years and wish him all the best for the future.”

The Cabinet Secretary, Dame Antonia Romeo, said:

“I am delighted to announce Sarah’s appointment as Permanent Secretary of DWP. Sarah’s impressive track record as a Permanent Secretary and Civil Service leader following a 25 year career in the Service makes her an excellent fit to deliver welfare and pension reform, as well as boosting employment opportunities.

“I would like to thank Peter Schofield for his 35 years of stellar public service and his excellent leadership of the Department over the last eight years. Peter was instrumental in steering the department through the pandemic, as well as the transformation agenda to complete the Universal Credit programme. Peter has also made a major contribution to the collective leadership of the Civil Service in his eight years as a Permanent Secretary.”

Commenting on her appointment, Sarah Healey said:

“I am delighted to have been appointed as Permanent Secretary of DWP. The department touches millions of lives and I am excited by the opportunity to lead its ambitious reform agenda.

“I leave MHCLG with great pride in what we have accomplished together in the last 3 years, and sincere thanks to my colleagues there for their outstanding commitment and professionalism.”

Sarah will take up her new post on 1st August. The Cabinet Secretary will announce arrangements for her replacement as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government shortly.