Navigating the tricky route to becoming an accredited veterinary physiotherapist

Veterinary Nurses who want to transition to a career in Veterinary Physiotherapy can now avoid high university fees while still gaining the high quality qualifications they need.

The route to branching out can be confusing, with some courses offered not giving learners the high quality qualifications they deserve.

Vet Nurses can do CPD type training in physio techniques specific to their work, but it is important that people understand that Veterinary Physiotherapy is a discipline of its own, and should be studied through the appropriate accredited level of course.

One learner who found the process a bit of a minefield was Sam Walter, 35 who works at Farthings in Horsham, West Sussex.

Sam, who lives in Horsham, said: “It is confusing as there are so many courses, but I wanted to have a qualification that was properly recognised, not just a certificate or CPD.



The Qualified Veterinary Nurse wanted to study in order to work in practice and take outside referrals, but “University was also out of the question as I work 40 hours a week, and was not in a position to do the university hours, work experience and my full time job.”

“I started seeing that many people were talking about RAMP and how important that accreditation was, and then luckily a colleague advised me to speak to Wendy at the Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy.”

A spokesperson for RAMP, said: “We think it is important for vets and vet nurses in particular to realise that Vet Nursing and Vet physio are two different professions with different skill sets and responsibilities. That it is a change of career not just an extension of vet nursing although it is accepted there are some transferable skills. Many degree level Vet Nurses would be appalled quite rightly if physios were to complete a few weeks training and then say they were vet nurses.

“But if we want to prove the value of high quality vet physio then we need people to be a minimum of L6 qualified, with a lifelong learning and reflective practice understanding and full scaffolded learning to vet physio first day competencies.”

In a recent Radio Four, You and Yours segment vet physio student Kate Nichols, who lives in Iron Acton, South Gloucestershire, described how she was compelled to change courses at great expense, after realising that where she was studying was not RAMP accredited.

She said: “I realised that without being accredited by RAMP and the course not actually being a regulated qualification, my studies would restrict me to take on insurance work and vet referrals and that really scared me. Especially when doing this course is such a huge step for me.

“It meant everything to know I was doing a high-quality course as when I qualify, I have to compete with established physios and have a proper career in the industry. I need to have the knowledge and skills to stand my ground.”

Kate is now studying at the Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy which is accredited by RAMP and offers regulated qualifications that are listed on the Regulated Qualification Framework (RQF), and hopes to qualify within two years, alongside her ongoing job commitments.

The course, which provides a three step qualification pathway, which includes Animal Sports Massage, Animals Sports Massage and Rehabilitation, and Veterinary Physiotherapy, is significantly cheaper than studying at a university, and also allows learners to practice in some skills from as little as nine months in.

Created by leading veterinary physiotherapist Wendy Vaughan of the Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy, an approved training provider of the Ofqual regulated Awarding Organisation iPET Network Ltd, the degree equivalent Level 6 qualification in Veterinary Physiotherapy is suitable for those currently working as a Veterinary Physiotherapist seeking formal recognition through a regulated qualification, as well as all of those who would like to work in this growth field, including existing dog groomers, equine grooms, hydrotherapists, trainers and massage practitioners and veterinary nurses.

These comprehensive qualifications are made up of practical and theoretical learning across a variety of animal species, with the practical elements focusing on the two main species of canines and equines, allowing learners to get recognition for their knowledge and practical skills in a vocational and friendly way.

As well as the necessary theoretical knowledge and practical skills, candidates will learn advanced study skills, personal development, professional development, resilience and wellbeing from people who have extensive experience of what it takes to be successful in the industry.

The blended learning, flexible and accessible courses will be delivered by Wendy and her team at The Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy.