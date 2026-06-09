Almost half of all schools and colleges in England have access to mental health support teams – with almost 80% of secondary schools covered

Nearly 800,000 more students have access to mental health support this year than last, tackling the lack of early support highlighted in the Milburn Review

Government on track to deliver support in every school and college by the end of 2029

Mental Health Support Teams are funded by the Department of Health and Social Care and delivered with the Department for Education and NHS. They support children and young people aged 5 to 18 in primary schools, secondary schools and further education colleges.

Nearly six million children and young people can now access mental health support in their school or college. This is around 800,000 more pupils than last year, with support teams now working in almost 11,800 schools and colleges across England.

These teams are already making a clear difference. Nine in ten schools and colleges say they are improving children’s mental health and wellbeing, while seven in ten report improved attendance, helping keep pupils in school and on track for their futures.

Persistently absent pupils earning around £10,000 less by age 28

The link between absence and lost opportunity is stark, with persistently absent pupils earning around £10,000 less by age 28. With around one million 16- to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training – and poor mental health a major barrier – this is a key challenge holding young people back.

The Milburn Review Highlighted Early Mental Health Support Was Often Hard To Access

This reflects findings in the Milburn Review, which shows early mental health support is too often hard to access, with many young people only receiving help at crisis point. It also highlights a damaging cycle where poor mental health drives disengagement, and disengagement in turn worsens mental health.

By bringing support into schools, these teams are helping break that cycle early – ensuring children get the right support at the right time. Now, nearly 80% of secondary schools have access to a mental health support team, providing timely, practical help as pressures on young people continue to grow.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said:

“As young people navigate the pressures of school and growing up, having the right support around them is crucial, which is why I am proud that today, six million children across England can access a mental health expert in their school.

“These teams are giving children the tools to manage life’s challenges, stay in school and achieve — and the evidence shows it is working. That is how we break down barriers so every young person, no matter their background, can get the most out of their education and ultimately, their childhood.”

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, James Murray, said:

“For far too long, some children and young people have faced mental health challenges without support which has had a detrimental impact on their wellbeing and education.

“This government said we would transform mental health care, and today’s announcement shows we’re making great progress. Millions of children now have access to vital mental health support in schools, ensuring they will get the best start in life, while building upon our achievement of recruiting 8,500 more mental health workers across children’s and adult services three years ahead of schedule.”

This builds on the recruitment of an additional 8,500 mental health support workers since June 2024, part of the government’s 10 Year Health Plan commitment to deliver more mental health care in the community. Frontline workers, clinicians and mental health experts are also being invited to shape a once-in-a-generation cross-government mental health strategy, driving a fundamental shift towards prevention.