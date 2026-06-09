Oaklands College announced as educational sponsor of Umbrellafest 2026

Oaklands College will be the educational sponsor of Umbrellafest 2026, the annual summer festival organised by Electric Umbrella, taking place on Saturday 20 June in Rickmansworth.

Umbrellafest is Electric Umbrella’s flagship event, bringing together more than 200 learning disabled adult performers for a vibrant celebration of community, creativity and inclusion. Family, friends and supporters will come together to enjoy a day of music, entertainment and celebration, creating a welcoming environment that showcases talent, builds connections and promotes understanding across the wider community.

The festival also welcomes local families of children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), offering an opportunity to engage with Electric Umbrella beyond school settings and helping young people approaching adulthood explore future opportunities within the organisation. Through performances, activities and conversations with members, families can gain valuable insight into the opportunities available to learning disabled people as they transition into adult life.

The partnership is particularly meaningful for Oaklands College through its LIFE (Learning for Independence and Future Employment) provision, which supports young people with additional learning needs and disabilities to develop confidence, independence and skills for adult life. Several Oaklands LIFE alumni are members of Electric Umbrella, while the organisation regularly works with current students through workshops and creative projects. These ongoing collaborations help students develop self-confidence, express their creativity and engage with their local community in meaningful ways.

As part of the sponsorship, Oaklands College will have a stand at the festival and Electric Umbrella members will perform at the College’s annual Business Awards on 22 June. The reciprocal partnership highlights the strong relationship between the two organisations and their shared commitment to creating opportunities for people of all abilities to thrive.

Andrew Slade, Principal and CEO of Oaklands College, said: “We are delighted to sponsor Umbrella fest 2026 and strengthen our partnership with Electric Umbrella. Their work creating opportunities for learning disabled people to be seen, heard and celebrated reflects values that are central to Oaklands.

“Through our LIFE provision and specialist support services, we see every day the importance of building confidence, independence and a sense of belonging. That commitment is reflected in our campus masterplan, which includes significant investment to expand and enhance our specialist facilities for learners with additional needs. By supporting Umbrella fest, we are proud to champion the same values of inclusion, opportunity and community that help people thrive.”

Electric Umbrella uses music, performance and creativity to challenge perceptions, build confidence and create opportunities for learning disabled people to thrive. The organisation has built a strong reputation for creating inclusive experiences that bring people together and celebrate individuality.

By supporting Umbrellafest 2026, Oaklands College is helping bring together performers, families and the wider community to celebrate creativity, connection and belonging.