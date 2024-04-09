Unleashing the power of art therapy with Roberta Mazur

Roberta Mazur is an Arts Manager for the charity Arts 4 Dementia. She designs and organises arts and creative workshops for people living with early stage dementia, as well as curating and holding exhibitions of their work in public places.

In this episode, Roberta shares what it’s like working at the intersection of arts and charity, what she’s learnt from her time running her own gallery, and the impact her current work has on her and the people involved.