Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Unleashing the power of art therapy with Roberta Mazur

UAL April 9, 2024
0 Comments
teach inspire create
Unleashing the power of art therapy with Roberta Mazur

Roberta Mazur is an Arts Manager for the charity Arts 4 Dementia. She designs and organises arts and creative workshops for people living with early stage dementia, as well as curating and holding exhibitions of their work in public places. 

In this episode, Roberta shares what it’s like working at the intersection of arts and charity, what she’s learnt from her time running her own gallery, and the impact her current work has on her and the people involved. 

Published in: Podcast
Topics: , ,
UAL
We design and award creative pre-degree qualifications that empower, support and inspire educators to help students reach their potential.

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .