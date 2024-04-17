Crafting stories for screen with Anna Ssemuyaba

Anna Ssemuyaba is a screenwriter who has worked on many different projects across film and TV. She was named by Deadline as one of the UK’s 10 Rising Stars of 2020 and featured on the 2019 Brit List.

In this episode, Anna talks about how she got into the notoriously competitive screenwriting profession, how she gets inspiration for her characters and storylines, and we will hear what her advice is for young, aspiring writers.

