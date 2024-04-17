Latest News

From education to employment

Crafting stories for screen with Anna Ssemuyaba

UAL April 17, 2024
Crafting stories for screen with Anna Ssemuyaba

Anna Ssemuyaba is a screenwriter who has worked on many different projects across film and TV. She was named by Deadline as one of the UK’s 10 Rising Stars of 2020 and featured on the 2019 Brit List.

In this episode, Anna talks about how she got into the notoriously competitive screenwriting profession, how she gets inspiration for her characters and storylines, and we will hear what her advice is for young, aspiring writers.

Channel4 Screenwriting Competition
BBC Production Trainee Scheme

Subscribe now to ‘Teach inspire Create Podcast’ on your favourite streaming platform to get notifications when the episodes launch. 

Published in: Podcast
Topics: , , , ,
UAL
We design and award creative pre-degree qualifications that empower, support and inspire educators to help students reach their potential.

