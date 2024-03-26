Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Mastering the art of storytelling through dialects with Christopher Lakewood

UAL March 26, 2024
0 Comments

Christopher Lakewood is an accent modification and dialect coach, working across film, TV, and theatre to coach actors. He also teaches at major acting schools and is an actor himself. 

In this episode, Christopher shares more about his own accent and dialect training and how he prepares actors for performance, and we’ll hear some of his amazing accents along the way.

Website: www.lakewoodamdc.co.uk

Subscribe now to ‘Teach inspire Create Podcast’ on your favourite streaming platform to get notifications when the episodes launch. 

Follow us on social media to get involved in the conversation: @UalAwardingBody on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. 

Published in: Employability News - Career Guidance & Advice, Podcast
UAL
We design and award creative pre-degree qualifications that empower, support and inspire educators to help students reach their potential.

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .