UK employers yet to consistently translate pre-recruitment and community work into working-class hires and progression

New research on social mobility shows there remains a lack of actual recruiting from less advantaged socio-economic backgrounds (LSEBs), despite a rise in diverse recruitment strategies and 84% of employers reporting outreach activities.

The research, conducted by grassroots social mobility charity Making The Leap, found that although many employers have launched community and pre-recruitment initiatives for individuals from LSEBs, there remains a lack of significant progress in the actual employment of LSEB candidates.

Employers reported that time, resource, awareness and engagement challenges hindered actual recruitment of those from LSEBs, while only 22% of employers reported activities focused on progression initiatives for those from LSEBs. People from LSEBs also remain underrepresented at senior levels across many sectors.

Encouragingly, this year has seen a positive shift toward employers’ creating environments that enhance LSEB employees’ belonging, with many launching Social Mobility Networks that rely on the dedication of committed individuals, many of whom come from LSEBs. Notably, the rise in retention activities in 2024, at 47% compared to 35% in 2023, reflects the popularity of UK Social Mobility Awards category Social Mobility Network of the Year.

The report found that data remains essential for employers seeking to implement social mobility strategy, with an increase in the type of SEB data collected, improvement in declaration rates, and an increased commitment from employers to publish social mobility pay gap figures.

Despite many employers reporting barriers in raising awareness of social mobility, there has been a move from several employers to voluntarily recognise LSEB as a distinguishing characteristic, despite it not legally being a protected characteristic.

Compared to 2023, there has also been an increased proportion of reported activities across all regions in England, specifically in the North East (up 11%), and Yorkshire and The Humber (up 14%).

The report, “Joining and Thriving? Advancing Social Mobility in 2023-24” is based on thematic analysis of all eligible entries to the 2024 UK Social Mobility Awards. Similar to 2023, employers from finance (19% of entries), law (18%) and professional services (11%) once again topped the list of entries to the SOMOs.

In the UK, an individual’s circumstances and background still substantially impact the chances of obtaining upward social mobility. In 2022, the disadvantage attainment gap at age 16 widened further in the UK, and prospects of finding a job became more challenging due to the vacancy rate falling between 2022-23.

Tunde Banjoko OBE, Founder of the UK Social Mobility Awards, said:

“We’ve seen a welcome continued investment in community and pre-recruitment activity, and are heartened by the enthusiasm for social mobility networks. What we are still to see is this translate into a sustained onboarding and hiring of individuals from LSEBs, and the commonplace adoption of progression programmes if those from LSEBs are hired.”