Celebrating international partnership with students from Toyota City

A group of students from Toyota City, Japan, recently took part in a study tour at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), celebrating the longstanding partnership between Toyota City and the College. During their stay, the students hosted by local families in and around Burton, participated in a range of cultural and educational activities.

The visit included English language sessions, a British cookery experience and a Creative Media Workshop. Alongside BSDC learners, the students took part in a hands-on introduction to British cuisine in the College’s professional teaching kitchens and training restaurant. Led by expert chefs and Hospitality staff, the session focused on the preparation of a traditional afternoon tea, giving students the chance to explore British culinary traditions in a practical and engaging setting.

As part of the study tour, the students had the chance to explore key aspects of British history and culture through visits to Chatsworth House, Lichfield Cathedral and Toyota Manufacturing UK in Burnaston. They were also given the opportunity to meet Councillor Tony Kemp, Derbyshire County Council Civic Chairman, which offered an insight into local governance and community leadership.

At the end of their trip, students presented their insights into Japanese culture and displayed traditional Japanese crafts and activities at a cultural exhibition. Councillor Sean Bambrick and consort, Pat Bambrick, visited the College to attend the event, alongside the host families who welcomed the students into their homes.

The visit was a valuable experience for both the Japanese students and students from Burton and South Derbyshire College, providing a platform for cultural exchange, learning and personal growth. The partnership between BSDC and Toyota City continues to create exciting collaborative opportunities, helping students from both countries develop essential skills for their future careers.

Ann Holland, International Manager at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: “We are honoured to once again welcome students from Toyota City High Schools to our College as part of this inspiring cultural and educational exchange. These exceptional young people represent the very best in English language achievement from their schools, and it’s a privilege to host them here at Burton and South Derbyshire College. Staying with local host families in and around Burton, they experience life in the UK firsthand while strengthening the bonds of friendship between our communities. This annual visit is a highlight of our ongoing partnership with Toyota City, and a wonderful celebration of shared learning, respect, understanding and global connection.”