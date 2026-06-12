University apprentices help create solutions to prevent tech-based abuse for Sunderland charity

University of Sunderland apprentices have been tasked to find digital solutions for technology-enabled abuse as part of a consultancy project with a local charity.

Digital Technology Solutions Professional Degree apprentices have worked with WWIN, a specialist domestic abuse service, to come up with ideas to help protect victims of coercive control and abuse through technology.

Learners consulted with the charity to develop and present their ideas, applying their knowledge to create practical solutions, develop their skills and integrate social responsibility into their learning.

Lauren Sharp, an apprentice based at Northumbrian Water who took part in the project, said:

“Being part of this project has been a really rewarding experience. Working with the charity WWIN made it feel meaningful, as we were developing something that could have a real impact.

“I gained practical experience in leading a team, working with individuals I had not previously collaborated with, understanding a client’s needs and navigating challenges such as different working styles and conflict.

“It also pushed me to apply what I’ve been learning at university alongside skills from my role, all while working to a tight deadline, which made it both challenging and exciting.”

Apprentices presented their ideas to representatives from WWIN and Sunderland City Council which included a multi-lingual chatbot offering expert advice and training programmes that utilise technology.

Laura Seebohm, CEO of WWIN, said:

“The apprentices in the Digital Technology degree have absolutely blown us away in how they have embraced the tricky challenge of tech-enabled domestic abuse.

“At WWIN we support hundreds of victim-survivors each year, and they are increasingly telling us that how hard it is to free themselves from an abuser who finds new ways to contact them through their digital profile.

“The apprentices have found brilliant innovative ways that our staff at WWIN can keep up to date with digital safety. This means that we can upskill survivors to be empowered to protect themselves from tech-enabled abuse.”

Councillor Jonathon Emerson, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Adult Services, said:

“This project grew from a powerful conversation, a multi-agency conversation that explored how we tackle the reality of tech-enabled abuse. It now represents a genuinely distinctive partnership spanning the charity sector, education, the University, technology partners and the local authority.

“By combining frontline experience with digital innovation and the creativity of students, we are taking a more ambitious and joined-up approach to this issue. This directly supports our domestic abuse priorities while also advancing our smarter city ambitions, helping us develop more effective, forward-looking responses that improve safety and wellbeing across our communities.”

The Digital Technology Solutions Professional Degree Apprenticeship offers learners six pathways to specialise in: software engineering, IT consulting, business analysis, cybersecurity, data analysis and network engineering.

Paul Graham, Programme Leader for the Digital Technology Solutions Professional Degree Apprenticeship at the University, said:

“We have a growing apprenticeship programme with apprentices studying several pathways and we’re expecting our biggest cohort yet in September.

“For the Practical Project Management module, we wanted to work with a charity and were lucky enough to partner with WWIN recently to help our apprentices make a difference and support the charity – which they have done amazingly.”

Starting with just a handful of employers, the University scheme has grown year on year, now partnering with close to 200 organisations. There are currently over 1,000 apprentices on a higher and degree apprenticeship programme covering a range of sectors and job roles.

Sarah Beck, Academic Director of Apprenticeships at the University, said:

“The DTSP programme is going from strength to strength and it’s great to hear about the work our apprentices have done to make a real difference in the community.

“I know they will have gained a great deal from the experience and they’ll be able to take their learning back into their workplaces too as they progress on the programme.”