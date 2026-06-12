FixFest partnership cements Northampton College’s position as construction sector champion

Northampton College has announced a new partnership with FixFest 2026, the UK’s dedicated festival for tradespeople and their families, as the event heads to Delapré Abbey.

FixFest combines a trade exhibition with a music festival, bringing together thousands of construction professionals, tradespeople, apprentices, manufacturers and industry suppliers for a unique day of networking, have-a-go activities and entertainment.

Music stars including Ocean Colour Scene, Hard-Fi and Sigma will headline the event on Saturday, 11 July.

As part of the partnership, Northampton College will have major presence at the event, showcasing the training, qualifications and career pathways available to the next generation of construction professionals.

Mark Bradshaw, Curriculum Manager for Construction at Northampton College, said the partnership reflects the college’s commitment to working closely with industry to address skills shortages and promote careers in the trades.

“Construction continues to offer fantastic career opportunities, but attracting and developing new talent remains one of the sector’s biggest challenges,” he said.

“FixFest provides a unique opportunity to engage directly with employers, tradespeople, apprentices and young people who may be considering a future in the industry. We’re excited to be part of an event that celebrates the trades while also highlighting the skills and opportunities that will shape the sector’s future.

“It’s really pleasing to see the event come to Delapré Abbey, a place where our students are proud to be working as part of the cottage restoration project.”

FixFest has quickly established itself as one of the most innovative events in the construction calendar, combining practical demonstrations, hands-on experiences and industry insights with live music and entertainment.

The event also aims to inspire future tradespeople by giving families and young people the opportunity to explore a wide range of career options and experience the latest tools, technologies and techniques being used across the industry.

Louis Timpany, CEO and Founder of Fix Radio and FixFest, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Northampton College for FixFest 2026, the local college to our new event home in Northampton.

“As the UK’s festival for tradespeople, we believe it’s important not only to celebrate the industry we have today, but also to invest in and engage with the people who will shape its future.

“Northampton College plays a pivotal role in developing the next generation of skilled professionals. FixFest is all about bringing the industry together, and by working with Northampton College, we’re creating a platform that inspires future talent, showcases the breadth of opportunities available in the trades, and helps ensure the sector has the skilled workforce it needs for years to come.”

Northamptonshire employers attending the event are encouraged to visit the Northampton College stand to learn more about apprenticeship opportunities, Skills Bootcamps, work placements and other initiatives designed to help businesses build future talent pipelines.