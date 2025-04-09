University Academic Skills team’s podcast triumphs in Educate North Awards

The makers of an entertaining and informative University of Chester podcast are celebrating after triumphing in the Educate North Awards.

The ENAs are the most esteemed education awards highlighting world class achievements across the university, higher education, further education and sixth form sectors in the North of England. They bring together hundreds of academics, students, executives and business people as well as politicians to applaud the development and growth of the sector.

Hosted by TV presenter/journalist and University of Central Lancashire Chancellor Ranvir Singh, the 11th gala dinner and awards ceremony was held at the Hilton Manchester in Deansgate on Thursday, April 3, with the winners of more than 20 special categories being announced on the night.

And there was jubilation as Dr Emma Venables and Dr Anthony Cliffe from the Academic Skills team came up to the stage to collect the Student Experience Award – University Sector, for the team’s work on The Skills Pod.

The Skills Pod is a monthly podcast that focuses on academic skills-related topics from independent study to critical thinking, to the more personal such as dealing with impostor syndrome. The podcast is an informal and friendly way to deliver key information to students of all backgrounds and attainment.

With nearly 50 episodes produced since its launch in 2020, the podcast now has more than 13,000 downloads across 115 countries and territories.

Judges praised the award entry for “its innovative and accessible approach to academic support, using podcasts to effectively reach and engage international students. By delivering academic and interpersonal skills in a bite-sized, conversational format, it demonstrates impressive impact and a forward-thinking solution to growing student demand.”

Speaking after collecting the accolade, Anthony and Emma said: “We’re both so delighted that the Academic Skills team’s hard work on the podcast is being acknowledged for its impact on our students’ experience. We strongly believe that using alternative means of delivering information through informal podcasts, an accessible tool for all students is so important. If you haven’t listened to us yet, please do!”

The podcast can be listened to at:

The University had strong representation at the awards event, with the School of Law and Social Justice reaching the final in two categories; the Community Engagement Award –University Sector and the Law School of the Year Award, for the Chester Community Law Project and embedding employability in the law curriculum.

The University’s Apprenticeship team made the final in the Apprenticeship Award category, while the Enterprise DNA (Diversity, Networks, Action) project made the finals of the Business Engagement, Employer Award – University Sector.