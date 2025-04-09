Turing College Acquires Boom Training to Disrupt UK’s Corporate Training Model

Billions in unused Apprenticeship Levy funds. A deepening digital skills gap. And employers still stuck with outdated, classroom-based training that fails to deliver ROI. The UK’s corporate training model is overdue for disruption — and Turing College is entering the market to do just that.

Turing College, an edtech innovator backed by Silicon Valley’s Y Combinator and trusted by global companies including Nasdaq, Moody’s, Vinted, and Surfshark, has acquired Boom Training, an established UK apprenticeship provider with more than a decade of delivery experience. Together, they are launching a new generation of digital apprenticeships, combining Boom’s proven expertise with Turing College’s flexible, mentor-led, and tech-native approach.

“UK firms have poured billions into digital training that doesn’t work. We’re here to offer a better option,” said Benas Šidlauskas, co-founder and CBDO of Turing College. “Our programmes give employees real skills in data, AI, and tech without pulling them away from their day jobs or wasting their time.”

Apprenticeships Get a Modern Makeover

The first programme under the new Boom by Turing College banner launches this month. It ditches the traditional classroom format in favour of asynchronous learning, real business projects, and one-on-one support from 120+ industry professionals from Spotify, Amazon, Google, and Nord Security. Employees can build cutting-edge skills without stepping away from their daily duties, and employers get measurable returns on training investments.

Boom’s training model has already delivered results:

96.7% pass rate (vs. UK national average of 60.5%)

(vs. UK national average of 60.5%) 64.6% achievement rate (vs. UK national average of 54%)

Why Now?

The timing couldn’t be better. Employers are currently leaving billions in Apprenticeship Levy funds unspent. Demand for digital skills, particularly in data and AI, is accelerating. And recent regulatory changes now allow for shorter, more agile programmes that better match how people work today.

“The UK has the infrastructure to fund digital skills training at scale, but it needs providers who actually deliver,” said Scott Anderson, UK Country Manager at Turing College. “This is a real opportunity to raise the bar and to show what quality work-based learning should look like today.”

A Signal to L&D Leaders: It’s Time for Change

Beyond a shift in ownership, this acquisition represents a new standard for digital apprenticeships in the UK. For HR and L&D leaders tired of overpriced, underperforming training providers, the Boom by Turing College model offers something different: a modern, scalable and results-driven alternative, built for today’s skills economy rather than yesterday’s classrooms.

On behalf of the previous owners Shirley Wolfe and Andrew Hooper, Andrew commented:

“We are proud of the Boom’s achievements over the last ten years and the quality training and support we have been able to provide,” said Andrew Hooper. “We are hugely excited to support Turing College and follow their progress in bringing fresh energy to UK apprenticeships for the benefit of all stakeholders: the learners, their employers, and the economy.”