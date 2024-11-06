Humber skills centre named national Training Organisation of the Year at prestigious ECI Awards

A Humber-based skills and apprenticeship centre is celebrating after winning the ECITB Training Organisation of the Year accolade at the 12th annual ECI Training and Development Awards last night in London.

CATCH, which is based in Stallingborough, near Grimsby, on the south Humber bank, received the award at a prestigious ceremony to honour the very best of engineering construction talent in the UK.

The event, organised by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), brought together industry leaders, as well as the rising stars of tomorrow, for a celebration of excellence in training and development.

Held at One Marylebone, an iconic Grade I listed building in the heart of the capital, the event was hosted by Chair of the ECITB Innov8 Group Chinwe Odili, a STEM champion and award-winning structural engineer from Kent plc.

CATCH, which works with industry and stakeholders to develop in-demand regional industrial skills, scooped the award for showing excellence in the delivery of ECITB-approved training, products and services as part of its Welding and Pipefitting Hub.

Judges recognised the organisation for delivering industry-leading training through expert instructors, advanced facilities and industry-aligned curricula. The nomination also highlighted how CATCH is helping bridge skills gaps, enhancing safety and efficiency, driving industry growth and producing highly competent tradespeople.

Joel Broddle, Head of the Welding, Pipefitting and Fabrication Hub at CATCH, said:

“It feels overwhelming to be recognised like this. Being given the autonomy to do what we do, for the good of the industry, has been a big thing for our team in the Hub.

“Being an apprentice 20 years ago myself through an ECITB programme, which is the same for a lot of the trainers that I’ve got with me now, we see the skills gap and it’s nice that local companies are supporting CATCH on that journey, as well as the ECITB.

“I know internally what we do really well and I can shout about it all I want, but to be recognised nationally will go a huge way to increase the number of apprentices that come through and close that skills gap. So it’s onwards and upwards for us at CATCH.”

Recognising success stories in engineering construction

The ceremony recognised standout individuals, companies and training providers as awards were presented to winners across nine categories at what is now an established highlight in the engineering construction industry’s (ECI) calendar.

The judging panel for the awards was made up of Mark Fotheringham from Infinity Engineering, Tracey Shelley from BCECA and John Webster from Applus UK, who picked the overall winners based on the significant contributions they have made both to the ECI and their own organisations.

The theme of the awards was change and, in opening the event, ECITB Chief Executive Andrew Hockey spoke of the new Government’s commitment to skills and how the industry is changing as it plays its part in realising the country’s net zero goals.

He said:

“The ECITB, as the industry’s employer-led training board, stands at the heart of these changes to support the skills needs of the workforce.

“With our collective desire, endeavour and expertise, exemplified by the exceptional talent gathered at the awards, we can tackle the challenges ahead and seize the opportunities to ensure our industry is well-placed for the future.

“The standard of nominees this year was again incredibly high, showcasing the great things happening in training and development across the industry.

“I would like to thank our judges and congratulate all the winners and finalists who are great examples of excellence in our industry.”

Lynda Armstrong OBE, Chair of the ECITB Board, added: “I would like to congratulate everyone honoured and thank our generous sponsors who made the evening possible.

“The event is an opportunity to celebrate the best of the best within our industry. The individuals and organisations nominated exemplify the talent, innovation and endeavour that our industry needs.

“They remind us to continuously strive to raise the bar for excellence in training and development. And in this ever-evolving world, the importance of their contributions is clearer than ever.”

As well as each category being sponsored, the drinks and entertainment were sponsored by Bechtel and Kingsfield Academy respectively, while the dinner was sponsored by Hinkley Point C.

Philippa Burt, HR Director at Hinkley Point C, said:

“Hinkley Point C is a catalyst for long-term growth in the engineering construction industry and will leave a legacy of a more skilled and productive workforce that gives the region, and the wider UK, a competitive edge as it delivers the UK’s ambitions for energy security and net zero.

“The huge team involved in building the power station understand the critical importance of training and development and we are delighted to play a small part in shining a spotlight on the outstanding work taking place in the sector by attendees at the awards.”

ECI Training & Development Awards 2024: Winners and finalists

Apprentice of the Year Award – sponsored by the National College for Nuclear

Winner: Lewis White (The Herne Group)

Finalists: Lucy Jarvis (Sellafield Ltd), Harvey Bennett (CATCH / TEI)

Graduate of the Year Award – sponsored by BCECA

Winner: Toby Highstead (Amentum, formerly Jacobs CMS)

Finalists: Harry Venn (WSP), Jasmine Sagoo (AtkinsRéalis)

The ECITB New Entrant Award – sponsored by Wright Brothers Industrial Services Limited

Winner: Monika Czyz-Grzesik (Cavendish Nuclear, part of the MEH Alliance working at HPC)

Finalists: Paul Alp (Southampton Engineering Training Association (SETA) / Altrad), Luke Roberts (Pembrokeshire College / Haven Engineering)

Large Employer of the Year – sponsored by Nuvia

Winner: Wood

Finalists: Applus+ UK Ltd, EDF

Small/Medium Employer of the Year – sponsored by EqualEngineers

Winner: Wright Brothers Industrial Services Limited

Finalists: A&L Mechanical Installations Ltd, Intelect

ED&I Initiative of the Year – sponsored by NDA

Winner: Fluor Limited

Finalists: Dyer & Butler ENABLE Network, Grief Awareness Community – Cadent Gas Ltd

Training Organisation of the Year – sponsored by GSS Training Limited

Winner: CATCH – Welding and Pipefitting Hub

Finalists: Enermech Ltd, Hydratight Ltd

Leading Industry Safety Award – sponsored by Sellafield Ltd

Winner: Fluor Limited

Finalists: Hinkley Point C (Part of EDF Energy), Wright Brothers Industrial Services

International Training Organisation of the Year

Winner: Hydratight (Middle East and Caspian)

Finalists and regional winners: International Apprenticeship & Competency Academy Ltd (IACA) (East Africa and Rest of World), PT Petrotekno (Asia Pacific)