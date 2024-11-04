2024 Multicultural Apprenticeship Award Winners Revealed in Birmingham’s Prestigious Ceremony

A dazzling celebration of diversity and achievement unfolded at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC), where over 800 guests gathered for the 9th annual Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards powered by Pathway Group in partnership with Pearson, this year’s event highlighted the exceptional contributions of apprentices, employers, and training providers, recognising their pivotal role in shaping the future of the UK’s workforce.

Hosted by Kimmy Kimani Hobbs, Apprentice of the Year 2020, and renowned broadcaster Tommy Sandhu, the evening was a powerful showcase of talent, resilience, and innovation, set against the backdrop of a record-breaking number of nominations.

A Celebration of Outstanding Achievements

Martyn Leader, Vice President of Pearson TQ, opened the evening, emphasising the critical role of apprenticeships in driving economic growth:

“Apprenticeships are life-changing qualifications that launch careers and drive personal development. The exceptional apprentices nominated here tonight are not just the future—they are the trailblazers of today.”

Amidst the celebrations, several remarkable winners took centre stage:

Aaminah Ahmed from Mondelēz International , crowned Apprentice of the Year 2024 , was recognised for her leadership in launching multi-million-pound products and her dedication to community outreach and charity initiatives.

from , crowned , was recognised for her leadership in launching multi-million-pound products and her dedication to community outreach and charity initiatives. Aisha Manaal Ahmed from EY won the Accounting & Finance award, leading the company’s global faith network and driving diversity within the organisation.

from won the award, leading the company’s global faith network and driving diversity within the organisation. Yusuf Patel received the Transport & Logistics award for his sustainability work and mentorship at National Highways .

received the award for his sustainability work and mentorship at . Miranda Simms from TUI, awarded in Retail, Hospitality & Tourism, demonstrated that lifelong learning can lead to success at any age.

Compass Group UK & Ireland secured a double victory, with Temuujin Amarsanaa winning Intermediate Apprentice of the Year and the company itself being named Large Employer of the Year for their commitment to nurturing over 600 apprentices.

Honouring Legacy: Yusuf Mumtaz Award for Commitment to Apprenticeships

The ceremony also paid tribute to Yusuf Mumtaz, a promising apprentice who tragically passed away earlier this year. His memory was honoured through the Yusuf Mumtaz Award for Commitment to Apprenticeships, presented to solicitor apprenticeship advocate Joanna Hughes.

Overall Contribution to Apprenticeships: Jill Whittaker OBE

The night’s crowning moment was the presentation of the Overall Contribution to Apprenticeships Award to Jill Whittaker OBE, Executive Chair and co-founder of HIT Training Ltd. The Founder of the Awards Safaraz Ali bought Dame Asha Khemka to honour her with her award:

Safaraz Ali stated “Jill’s commitment to apprenticeships has transformed countless lives and businesses. Her vision and leadership have made HIT Training a beacon of excellence, supporting over 10,000 apprentices and 4,000 employers annually. Her contributions are a testament to the power of investing in home-grown talent.”

Jill’s journey, marked by accolades such as Director of the Year by the Institute of Directors and recognition among the top 100 most influential women in hospitality, exemplifies the transformative impact of apprenticeships. In her acceptance, Jill reflected on the collective effort behind her success:

“This award belongs to every apprentice, trainer, and employer who shares the vision of a brighter future through apprenticeships. Together, we are shaping a world where talent and opportunity thrive.”

A Night of Inspiration and Unity

The awards highlighted the vibrant ecosystem of apprenticeships, with 450 nominations leading to 140 apprentices, 40 employers, 14 learning providers, and 8 higher education institutions being shortlisted.

Safaraz Ali, Founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards and CEO of Pathway Group, concluded the evening with heartfelt gratitude:

“This year’s awards are a testament to the incredible talent and dedication within our multicultural communities. Together, we are building a future where opportunity knows no bounds.”

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards Judging Panel comprised of

Squadron Leader Amir Khan – SO2 Ethnic Minorities Recruiting Strategy at Royal Air Force

Damian Corneal – Partner at PwC UK

Dan Howard – Partnership Development Director at Lifetime Training

David Smith – CEO of Lifetime Training

Jade Pearson – New Talent Leader at Severn Trent

James Adeleke – Chief Executive at Generation Success

James Emmett – Senior Director of Employer Engagement & Strategic Partnerships at Pearson

Jasmine Kundra – Learning Consultant at Adrenalearn

Jenny Pelling – Director of Apprenticeship Development and Diversity at Kaplan

Joanna Hughes – Director at Joanna Hughes Solicitor Apprenticeships

Kate Mooney – Apprenticeship Operations & Partnership Specialist at BT Group

Leanne Poole – Head of EPA Operations at NCFE

Lesley McCormack – Managing Director of MichaelJohn Training

Lucy Hunte – National Programme Manager of Apprenticeships at NHS England

Lieutenant Colonel Naveed Muhammad MBE – Capbadge Apprenticeships Lead for the Royal Corps of Signals, British Army

Mark Mckenna – Managing Director at Mindful Education

Nicola Johnson – Relationship Manager at Skills and Education Group

Sharon Walpole – Head of Partnerships at Careermap Media Group

Suneal Ram Kissun – Head Judge

The Winners

Apprentice of the Year 2024 (sponsored by Pearson)

Aaminah Ahmed – Mondelēz International (University of Kent)

Yusuf Mumtaz Award for Commitment to Apprenticeships (sponsored by Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance)

Joanna Hughes

Overall Contribution to Apprenticeships (sponsored by Pathway Group)

Jill Whittaker OBE

Accounting & Finance (sponsored by Kaplan Financial)

Apprentice Winner – Aisha Manaal Ahmed – EY (Kaplan)

Employer Winner – HSBC UK

Management, Legal & Professional Services (sponsored by Mindful Education)

Apprentice Winner – Josephine Ijegbai – Leigh Day (The University of Law)

Employer Winner – DLA Piper

Charity, Voluntary & Public Services (sponsored by NCFE)

Apprentice Winner – Ammara Sidick – Bank of England (Northeastern University London)

Employer Winner – England Boxing

Health, Medical & Social Care (sponsored by Royal Navy)

Apprentice Winner – Jasmine Ale – AstraZeneca (Northeastern University London)

Employer Winner – London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Construction Services (sponsored by Severn Trent)

Apprentice Winner – Bilal Arshad – Cundall (Coventry University)

Employer Winner – BAM UK & Ireland

Engineering & Manufacturing (sponsored by JTL Training)

Apprentice Winner – Asad Gondal – Rolls-Royce (University of the West of England)

Employer Winner – HydraForce Hydraulics

Digital & Technology (sponsored by BT Group)

Apprentice Winner – Ziana Butt BEM – Accenture (University of East London)

Employer Winner – Capgemini

Creative, Media & Marketing (sponsored by Occupational Awards Limited)

Apprentice Winner – Aaminah Ahmed – Mondelēz International (University of Kent)

Employer Winner – BBC

Retail, Hospitality & Tourism (sponsored by Lifetime Training)

Apprentice Winner – Miranda Simms – TUI (University of Exeter)

Employer Winner – British Airways

Transport & Logistics (sponsored by British Army)

Apprentice Winner – Yusuf Patel – National Highways (BPP)

Employer Winner – Amazon

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Skills & Education Group)

Level 2 Winner – Temuujin Amarsanaa – Compass Group UK & Ireland (TSP Learn)

Level 3 Winner – Tasnem Chawdhry – Boston Consulting Group (Multiverse)

Judges’ Choice (sponsored by LLoyds Banking Group)

Winner – Iman Bhatti – Microsoft (Aston University)

Small, Medium Employer of the Year (sponsored by Amazing Apprenticeships)

Winner – Joana’s Hair Elite

Large Employer of the Year (sponsored by NOCN Group)

Winner – Compass Group UK & Ireland

Learning Provider of the Year (sponsored by Association of Employment and Learning Providers)

Winner – BPP Education Group

University of the Year

Winner – University of Exeter

Congratulations to all the winners and participants for making the 2024 Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards a landmark celebration of excellence and diversity.