Transformative college jobs programme builds back from pandemic with rise in numbers

A TRANSFORMATIVE training and development programme providing career opportunities for college learners is building back from the pandemic.

The Jobs Growth Wales+ scheme at Coleg Cambria was supporting hundreds of young people aged 16-19 before Covid-19 took hold in the UK.

Now, under the leadership of Curriculum Directors David Garratt and Claire Howells, numbers are rising again, and new partnerships are being forged with employers in north east Wales and beyond.

“We are now back up to 70 learners at Deeside and in Wrexham,” said David.

“The programmes took something of a dip, understandably, during the pandemic, as we are here for the hard-to-reach young people of the region – trying to coordinate things remotely was very challenging.

“But now we can deliver sessions in person we are seeing an increase in engagement and interest and are trying to create as many links back to the community and industry as we can.”

Claire added: “We want to hear from more businesses and organisations which can offer placements and apprenticeships, giving young people an opportunity to pursue their chosen careers.

“The scheme is looking to accommodate learners in an industry or profession that interests them rather than placing them in a role which is not meaningful or useful to their future, that’s vital if we are to be successful.”

Claire and David are giving the initiative a “new lease of life”, building contacts and refreshing the bank of companies and contacts to offer more relevant placements, ensuring Jobs Growth Wales+ is a valid option for learners who want to access employment.

“We can help build their confidence and instil resilience, sharpen literacy and numeracy skills, and give them experience of writing a CV, interview techniques, teamwork and more, attributes which will be crucial when they enter the world of work,” said David.

“To do this we follow the three strands of Engagement, Advancement and Employment, and it is Engagement which we are building with this revamped phase of the programme.”

Jobs Growth Wales+ is part of the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee – to help young people in Wales reach their full potential, notably those who have left school or college and in need of a helping hand getting started or finding a job.

A weekly training allowance of up to £42-£60 is available, depending on the student’s individual learning and development plan, and there will be regular one-to-one mentoring and monthly reviews.

“The dream and aim for us is to turn these work placements into full time roles so they are earning a real wage in a job they enjoy,” said Claire.

“We are looking at all elements of the courses we offer to make sure the learners have the best chance of that, breaking down any barriers and giving them a flexible platform to thrive in a safe, welcoming environment – there has never been a better time to join us.”

David added: “As the programme expands and we introduce fresh ideas – with feedback from employers and the young people themselves – the number of channels available to us will grow, whether that’s schools, third sector organisations, charities, small businesses, or community groups.

“We have stripped everything back to make Jobs Growth Wales+ as simple and accessible as possible, which will be so important as we move forward together.”