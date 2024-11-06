Asa Gordon Joins Sandwell Family of Colleges as Deputy Principal, Curriculum and Skills

This week, Asa Gordon joins the Sandwell Family of Colleges, which includes Sandwell College, Cadbury Sixth Form, Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form and Tomorrow’s People, as Deputy Principal for Curriculum and Skills, stepping into this role as David Holden retires after a successful decade at the College.

Asa comes to Sandwell from his previous position as Vice Principal at Bradford College, where he had a remit from the Governors to deliver a curriculum that meets the needs of students, employers and the community. His achievements there included introducing a skills-focused programme for young people, a responsive adult offering which aligned to meet the skills gap identified through the Local Skills Improvement Plan, and the launch of Higher Technical Qualifications and Higher-Level Apprenticeships.

With extensive experience in leading apprenticeships, Asa previously led apprentices at Bradford College to success before becoming Assistant Principal for Study Programmes and Adult Provision. He is committed to the transformative role of Further Education, having served the sector for over 20 years and participated on several strategic boards. Additionally, he is an experienced school governor.

Asa’s appointment will be followed in January by the new Senior Vice Principal for Quality and Student Success. Asa joins Lisa Capper MBE, the new CEO and Principal, who also took up her post this week.

Lisa Capper MBE commented:

“I am delighted that Asa is joining the Sandwell Family of Colleges for his next challenge. Developing the skills pipeline for young people, adults, and apprentices is crucial for the areas surrounding our colleges in Sandwell and the wider West Midlands region. Asa brings invaluable experience in curriculum development across key sectors, and we look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead.”

Asa shared:

“I can’t wait to get started meeting colleagues and learners across Sandwell College and working together to support our plans for continued success. This is an exciting time to be joining a college that’s deeply rooted in the local community and committed to making a real impact in the City region and beyond. I’m eager to contribute to our shared vision for growth, innovation, and excellence, helping to shape opportunities that will empower learners and enhance our role as a leader in education and skills development in Sandwell and the West Midlands.”

Alan Taylor, Chair of Governors, added:

“Asa is a great addition to our team as we move forward with our exciting developments and our relentless focus on learner success.”