CyberHub Trust Roadshow inspires the next generation of digital experts

The CyberHub Trust has successfully delivered its latest Roadshow, building on the success of 2023’s ‘Film & Gaming’ event.

This year, the theme was ‘Career Opportunities for Young People in Cyber, Security, and Safety,’ with events hosted at four colleges across the country: Hugh Baird College (Liverpool), Birmingham Metropolitan College (ahead of Birmingham Tech Week), Milton Keynes College/South Central Institute of Technology (SCIoT), and Barking & Dagenham College/East London Institute of Technology (ELIoT).

Supported by industry leaders including AXON, IBM, BAE Systems, Currys, CIS Security and the Civil Aviation Authority, the events showcased interactive activities designed to engage young people from Level 2 to Level 5, in cutting-edge digital technology and cyber skills.

Additional support from the West Midlands Regional Cyber Crime Unit (WM-RCCU), the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), the National Crime Agency (NCA), and the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT) added real-world relevance to the event, giving students a glimpse into careers in cybersecurity and public safety.

Highlights of the Roadshow included:

· AXON’s VR Headset Taser Challenge tested students’ decision-making and risk assessment skills

· Currys’ Laptop Build & Breakdown/Bomb Disposal Challenge engaged participants in hands-on activity

· IBM’s Agile Project Management & Robotics sessions gave students a chance to flex their coding muscles

· BAE Systems’ Cyber Quest Challenge provided an in-depth look at cybersecurity problem-solving

· The Police’s Criminal Minds & Escape Room activities challenged students to apply cyber security and forensics in a real-world context

With drone and AI technology demonstrations from CIS Security and Vizgard, and career chats with experts from the NCA and DSIT, the event covered a wide range of career pathways in the digital and security sectors.

Each event was tailored to the facilities of the host college, with activities taking place in DigiTech rooms, Sports halls, and Conference spaces. VIP partners also engaged in discussions with teachers, exploring further opportunities for collaboration.

Leading the event, CyberHub Trust CEO, Michael Klonowski, said:

“With the demand for Cyber and DigiTech security professionals growing rapidly, events like the these are crucial in bridging the gap between education and industry.

“The students and staff were fantastic at every college we visited. We are also incredibly grateful to the employers and other organisations who gave up their time to be involved and inspire the next generation of Cyber and DigiTech experts.

“These events are part of our broader mission to promote careers in Cybersecurity and Safety. There are so many exciting opportunities on offer in these industries. We want to ensure that young people are aware of them, inspired by them and can access them.”

Attending the event at Barking & Dagenham College, student Kenney Jones (17) from Upminster, said:

“It was great to find out about how many amazing career opportunities there are within the IT and Cyber industries. Hearing the speakers talk about career tips and potential career pathways really opened up my mind and was inspiring.”

Maisie Adams (16), a T Level student added:

“This was a great event for team building, I enjoyed working with my classmates. It was also very inspiring to hear about careers and to have the opportunity to ask employers questions about working in the industry.”

Matt Lashley from AXON, supported several of the events. He said:

“I had the privilege of attending one of the CyberHub Trust’s engagement days recently. It was fantastic to engage with students, sharing career advice and life experiences. Many were surprised to learn about the wide range of skills and abilities needed for the diverse roles we have at Axon.”

And Laetitia Sterling from IBM, added:

“For the past two weeks, we had an amazing opportunity to support The CyberHub Trust at events in Liverpool, Birmingham, Milton Keynes and Barking. Students enjoyed an interactive day that stretched their skills and knowledge. We introduced the students to the benefits and challenges of multi-skilled agile teams, with iterative and incremental development, working in time boxed sprints. The events were a great success, and fantastic fun!”

The CyberHub Trust is an innovative education charity. Using pioneering technology, and partnerships with employers, law enforcement agencies & government departments, their aim is to inspire young people into exciting careers and transform lives.

Business partners deliver workshops, training, apprenticeships, and work experience to our CyberHub students, often through community outreach activity, such as the Cyber, Security & Safety Events.

Working at FE Colleges and IoTs across the UK, we support students from all backgrounds, including those who are disadvantaged, neurodivergent and ‘at risk’. Many have the skills that are highly valued in the world of DigiTech and Cybersecurity.